Reusse: Baseball players on the move see Johnnies-Tommies rivalry from both sides

There remain signs with the message “Just Say No” in yards of homeowners near the University of St. Thomas’ main campus in St. Paul, although they are not as numerous as was the case last fall when classes started at that location for the 139th consecutive year.
Admittedly, there has been a degree of campus sprawl and crowding since Bishop John Ireland opened St. Thomas as a seminary in 1885.
The neighbors were worked up over the new, 5,500-seat arena being built on the south portion of the campus. This will house Division I programs with ambitions in men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s hockey.
Construction has continued through legal action and appeals, and on Monday, St. Thomas made an announcement. The additional fundraising following the astounding $75 million donation from Lee and Penny Anderson was complete:
A total of $131 million from Tommies donors had been raised to open the doors on the new Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in mid-October.
The basketball and hockey athletes will be moving into high-class Division I digs, but some of the Tommies athletic programs continue to squeeze in where they can on those jam-packed acres on each side of Summit Avenue.
This is definitely true for baseball, which is played on a rise above O’Shaughnessy Stadium at a ballfield now called Koch Diamond. It could be described as a “boutique” ballpark, although that merely would be a euphemism for, “This is it?”
The field is a sprawling rectangle that appears to be a fine playing surface, if you don’t mind that the dimensions include 465 feet to straightaway center. The few rows of metal bleachers behind home plate might hold 200.