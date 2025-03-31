Colleges

St. Thomas football schedule includes North Dakota State, Idaho and Lindenwood

NDSU is a perennial champion, Idaho made the FCS quarterfinals and Lindenwood is on the 2027 Gophers schedule.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 31, 2025 at 8:28PM
St. Thomas running back Landon Reed (32) carries against Northern Iowa on Sept. 7, 2024 at O'Shaughnessy Stadium. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A late November date with defending FCS national champion North Dakota State highlights St. Thomas’ 2025 football schedule.

The 12-game schedule, arguably the Tommies’ toughest in its five-year Division I era, begins Aug. 28 — a Thursday night — against Lindenwood and ends Nov. 22 at NDSU’s Fargodome on the regular season’s final Saturday.

In between, they’ll play FCS tournament quarterfinalist Idaho on Sept. 6 as well as Pioneer Football League rivals Drake (Nov. 8), San Diego (Sept. 27) and Butler (Oct. 4).

St. Thomas is seeking its second Pioneer Football League title in its Division I era, which started in 2021.

Lindenwood is on the Gophers’ 2027 schedule and beat St. Thomas 64-0 last season in St. Charles, Mo. That opener is the only home game in the season’s first month. The Tommies will play September games at Idaho, Northern Michigan and San Diego.

Idaho lost 52-19 to Montana State in last season’s FCS tournament semifinals, and NDSU beat Montana State 35-32 in the championship game.

The Tommies lost to FCS teams South Dakota 24-0 and Harvard 45-13 in 2023. St. Thomas went 6-6 overall last season and finished fifth in the 11-team Pioneer League. The Tommies lost 17-10 at home to Northern Iowa.

Homecoming is that Oct. 4 game against Butler. Spring practice began Tuesday.

2025 St. Thomas football schedule

Aug. 28 vs. Lindenwood, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Idaho, time TBA

Sept. 13 at Northern Michigan, time TBA

Sept. 27 at San Diego, time TBA

Oct. 4 vs. Butler, 1 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Davidson, time TBA

Oct. 18 vs. Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Stetson, time TBA

Nov. 1 vs. Marist, 1 p.m.

Nov. 8 at Drake, time TBA

Nov. 15 vs. Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Nov. 22 at North Dakota State, time TBA

about the writer

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

