A late November date with defending FCS national champion North Dakota State highlights St. Thomas’ 2025 football schedule.
The 12-game schedule, arguably the Tommies’ toughest in its five-year Division I era, begins Aug. 28 — a Thursday night — against Lindenwood and ends Nov. 22 at NDSU’s Fargodome on the regular season’s final Saturday.
In between, they’ll play FCS tournament quarterfinalist Idaho on Sept. 6 as well as Pioneer Football League rivals Drake (Nov. 8), San Diego (Sept. 27) and Butler (Oct. 4).
Lindenwood is on the Gophers’ 2027 schedule and beat St. Thomas 64-0 last season in St. Charles, Mo. That opener is the only home game in the season’s first month. The Tommies will play September games at Idaho, Northern Michigan and San Diego.
Idaho lost 52-19 to Montana State in last season’s FCS tournament semifinals, and NDSU beat Montana State 35-32 in the championship game.
The Tommies lost to FCS teams South Dakota 24-0 and Harvard 45-13 in 2023. St. Thomas went 6-6 overall last season and finished fifth in the 11-team Pioneer League. The Tommies lost 17-10 at home to Northern Iowa.
Homecoming is that Oct. 4 game against Butler. Spring practice began Tuesday.