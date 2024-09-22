Lindenwood dominated St. Thomas 64-0 on Saturday in St. Charles, Mo.
Lindenwood shuts out St. Thomas 64-0
The Tommies had three turnovers and had a punt blocked against a previously winless team.
Nate Glantz passed for 228 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two TDs as the Lions (1-3) outgained the Tommies 541-148 to earn their first victory of the season.
The Tommies (1-3) were limited to nine first downs, had three turnovers and had a punt blocked.
The Lions scored 35 points in the second quarter to open a 42-0 halftime lead.
North Dakota 41, San Diego 24: The host Fighting Hawks outscored the Toreros 31-10 in the second half to rally for the victory. Sawyer Seidl, a freshman from Hill-Murray, rushed for 123 yards and had a 70-yard TD run as the Fighting Hawks rushed for 267 yards.
North Dakota State 41, Towson 24: CharMar Brown rushed for 126 yards and three TDs and Jackson Williams returned a punt 67 yards for a TD to pace the host Bison to their third straight victory.
South Dakota 42, Drake 3: Aidan Bouman, a junior from Buffalo, passed for 219 yards and a TD and Travis Theis rushed for 94 yards and two TDs to lead the host Coyotes.
Division II
Augustana 41, Northern State 7: Gunnar Hensley threw for 358 yards and four TDs to lead the No. 19 Vikings past the Wolves in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Bemidji State 28, Sioux Falls 24: The Beavers, ranked No. 21 in Division II, rallied from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter for the victory over the host Cougars. Sam McGath threw for 263 yards and three TDs for Bemidji State.
Concordia (St. Paul) 27, Southwest Minnesota State 17: Jaylin Richardson rushed for 107 yards and a TD and Ben Rehl recovered a fumble in the end zone for a TD to pace the Golden Bears to the victory in Marshall, Minn.
Minnesota Duluth 43, Mary 7: Kyle Walljasper passed for 135 yards and two TDs and rushed for 138 yards and a TD as the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half in Bismarck, N.D. UMD outscored Mary 29-7 in the second half.
Minnesota State Mankato 40, Minot State 6: Hayden Ekern passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Mavericks, ranked No. 8 in D-II, past the Beavers. Ekern’s 21-yard TD pass to TreShawn Watson with 18 seconds remaining in the second half helped the Mavericks open a 26-0 halftime lead.
Wayne State (Neb.) 28, Winona State 21: Nick Bohn’s 52-yard TD pass to Kendrick Watkins-Hogue with three minutes, 42 seconds remaining lifted the Wildcats past the host Warriors. On the ensuing possession, the Warriors were stopped on downs at the Wildcats’ 34-yard line. Bohn passed for 208 yards and four TDs. Cole Stenstrom threw for 197 yards and two TDs for the Warriors.
McKendree 22, MSU Moorhead 15: McKendree built a 22-7 halftime lead and held on to defeat the Dragons in Lebanon, Ill. The Dragons were stopped on downs at the McKendree 16-yard line with 64 seconds to play. Jack Strand threw for 304 yards and a TD for the Dragons. Ty Michael passed for 244 yards and two TDs for the Bearcats.
Division III
Gustavus Adolphus 31, Wisconsin-Stevens Point 10: De’Marion Brown rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Gusties past the host Pointers. The game was called with 2 minutes, 39 seconds left because of inclement weather.
Augsburg 34, Martin Luther 7: Marcus Freeman passed for 280 yards and two TDs to lead the Auggies to the nonconference victory in New Ulm, Minn.
Bethel 51, Wisconsin-Eau Claire 30: Cooper Drews passed for 294 yards and five TDs and rushed for 78 yards and two TDs to lead the host Royals past the Blugolds. Joey Kidder had 11 receptions for 126 yards and four TDs for the Royals. Harry Roubidoux passed for 402 yards and four TDs for the Blugolds.
Carleton 28, Minnesota-Morris 7: Jack Curtis threw for 329 yards and three TDs to lead the Knights past the Cougars in Northfield, Minn.
Wisconsin-River Falls 66, Greenville 7: Cad Fitzgerald threw for three TDs and ran for two TDs to lead the host Falcons, ranked No. 7 in Div. III.
