Lindenwood shuts out St. Thomas 64-0

McKendree 22, MSU Moorhead 15: McKendree built a 22-7 halftime lead and held on to defeat the Dragons in Lebanon, Ill. The Dragons were stopped on downs at the McKendree 16-yard line with 64 seconds to play. Jack Strand threw for 304 yards and a TD for the Dragons. Ty Michael passed for 244 yards and two TDs for the Bearcats.