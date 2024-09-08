St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso laments late mishap, praises growth after 17-10 loss to Northern Iowa

“I’ve been doing this 29 seasons now, and I’ve been here for a lot,” Caruso said. “Those are the odds. It’s happened to us once in the last 16 years and now twice in two weeks. Our goal-line defense, we get 11 guys to the football. If we catch the bad side of this, it is what it is. The process is right: the way we play defense, the way we stop the ball, punching it the way out. Those are things we can control. I’m not going to spend time on things we can’t control, like how it bounces.