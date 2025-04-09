St. John’s athletic director Bob Alpers announces his retirement, effective June 30

St. John’s athletic director Bob Alpers announced his retirement Wednesday, effective June 30. Alpers, a 1982 St. John’s graduate, has been the Johnnies athletic director since 2016.
He coached the Johnnies golf team for 29 seasons and was an assistant basketball coach for 20 seasons. Alpers also served as St. John’s recreation director from 1989 to 2020.
During his tenure as the golf coach, he directed the Johnnies to 13 MIAC titles and 20 NCAA appearances, including back-to-back national championships in 2007 and 2008. The Johnnies finished in the top 10 at the national tournament 12 times (16 times in the top 15), and his program produced 34 All-Americans and 49 Golf Coaches’ Association of America Scholar All-Americans.
Alpers was named the national coach of the year in 2007 and was inducted into the GCAA Hall of Fame in 2010.
Under Alpers’ leadership as AD, the Johnnies captured 19 MIAC regular-season championships, five MIAC playoff titles and 20 NCAA postseason appearances. An interim athletic director will be named soon.
A standout college athlete, Alpers was chosen the Johnnies’ MVP and named All-MIAC as a senior during the 1981-82 basketball season.
“Bob is a true Johnnie,” College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University President Brian Bruess said in a news release. “For decades he has worked tirelessly so Johnnie athletics can produce notable academic outcomes, principled men and championship experiences for each scholar-athlete.”