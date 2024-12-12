St. John’s baseball coach Jerry Haugen announced Thursday that the 2025 season will be his final one as the Johnnies coach.
St. John’s baseball coach Jerry Haugen, headed to his 48th season, makes a retirement plan
Jerry Haugen, who stands fifth in victories among active NCAA Division III coaches, will step aside after the 2025 season.
The 2025 season will be Haugen’s 48th season leading the Johnnies. In August, Haugen retired after 48 seasons as a Johnnies assistant football coach.
“Jerry has had an incredible career at St. John’s, and we are all sincerely grateful for his friendship and his service,” St. John’s athletic director Bob Alpers said in a news release. “He will be missed, but we are excited to be able to celebrate his accomplishments as he takes a well-deserved victory lap during the baseball season.”
Haugen has an 891-720-5 record as the Johnnies baseball coach. His 891 career victories put him fifth among active NCAA Division III baseball coaches.
He has directed the Johnnies to a 502-371 record in MIAC play with three MIAC regular-season titles, four MIAC playoff titles and 16 appearances in the MIAC tournament.
Haugen is a graduate of St. John’s and was a four-year starter in baseball and football for the Johnnies. He was named the school’s Outstanding Senior Athlete in 1976. The Johnnies' baseball diamond was named Haugen Field in 2016.
In fall 1976, Haugen joined the St. John’s football staff as a defensive assistant to John Gagliardi. In 1978, he became Johnnies baseball coach at age 23.
“I also was the hockey coach here for four years, and then was Jim Smith’s assistant in basketball for nine winters,” Haugen told Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse in August. “The theory back then was, ‘OK, he’s coaching football in the fall and baseball in the spring, but what’s he doing in the winter?’ ”
In the release, Haugen said, “While my memories of coaching at St. John’s will be cherished, I have decided it is time for a new adventure. For someone to begin a new chapter, an old chapter must come to an end.
“I would like to thank the coaches I have worked with. Their support and knowledge have been tremendous. I would like to thank my family for all the sacrifices they have made from my 110 seasons of coaching sports. They shared me with many teams and players, and I missed more of their activities than I care to mention. Without their support and love, I would not have been able to do what I enjoyed. I love you all very much.”
