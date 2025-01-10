The matchup: The teams haven’t met since 2022. The fifth-seeded Chargers are one of four AFC teams with six road victories. The fourth-seeded Texans are 5-3 at home and 1-5 against teams with winning records. Texans QB C.J. Stroud, the talk of the league as a rookie in 2023, has seen his interceptions go up (five to 12) and rating go down (100.8 to 87.0).