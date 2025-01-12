Repeated rewatching of the Rams’ 30-20 home victory over the Vikings on Oct. 24 revealed just how fickle an NFL game can be, how many factors can lead to, and how many players can contribute to, an NFL loss or victory.
Souhan: What happened in October, and how the Vikings can avoid a repeat
Monday’s Vikings-Rams rematch will come in the first round of the NFL playoffs ... and if Minnesota has its way, they’ll have learned from those mistakes back in Week 8.
After the Vikings took a 14-7 lead with easy touchdown drives on their first two possessions, the Rams, a 2-4 team rumored to be considering trading away their stars, dominated play, salvaging their season and leading to them becoming the No. 4 seed in the NFC.
Los Angeles outscored the Vikings 23-6 over the last 50 minutes of the game.
Here is what you may want to remember — or forget:
That loss wasn’t Sam Darnold’s fault
He played efficiently, completing 18 of 25 passes for two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
He completed eight of his nine passes to Justin Jefferson for 115 yards, with Jefferson getting open with ease early in the game.
Perhaps Darnold’s most impressive moment of the game went unrewarded. Early in the fourth quarter, he ducked away from pressure, moved up in the pocket, ran left, then twisted and threw to Jalen Nailor, who was coming open between two defenders over the middle. Nailor dropped what would have been a first down and may have been a touchdown.
By the end of the game, Jefferson would be throwing his helmet in frustration, but Darnold played well enough to win.
The Rams offense dominated
Perhaps because the Vikings hadn’t prepared to face Rams receiver Puka Nacua, Los Angeles was able to foil the Vikings’ defensive strengths — unpredictable fronts and blitzes.
The Rams used Nacua — activated off injured reserve that day — extensively on short passes and screens, and his running ability allowed the Rams to move the ball without risking many deep throws.
Rams coach Sean McVay used Nacua and fellow wideout Cooper Kupp frequently in motion, making it easy for quarterback Matthew Stafford to identify the Vikings’ coverages. Stafford threw four touchdown passes and wasn’t afraid to attack the Vikings’ top cornerback, Stephon Gilmore.
Nacua and Kupp combined for 12 catches and 157 yards and two touchdowns, and Demarcus Robinson had two catches for 35 yards and two touchdowns.
Stafford was not sacked, and he completed passes to nine different receivers.
Red zone wizards
On one of Robinson’s touchdowns, Stafford looked toward Nacua and Kupp on the left side, and when he turned back to the right, Robinson was juking Vikings safety Harrison Smith to clear himself for an easy catch in the end zone.
McVay was the head coach and Kevin O’Connell was his offensive coordinator when the Rams won the Super Bowl in February 2022. Both proved in this game how gifted they are at getting their receivers open, especially in the red zone.
Darnold threw touchdown passes to Josh Oliver and Trent Sherfield Sr. Both were wide open.
Three injuries hurt the Vikings
The Vikings played without linebacker Blake Cashman and lost star left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a season-ending knee injury during the game.
With Cashman missing, Rams running back Kyren Williams rushed for 97 yards and beat Ivan Pace Jr. for an easy touchdown catch.
Darrisaw was replaced by David Quessenberry, who struggled against Rams star pass rusher Jared Verse and others, leading to the Vikings trading for Cam Robinson five days later.
Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson had yet to debut this season, meaning third tight end Johnny Mundt again was playing a significant role.
Yes, there was a facemask
Only because Kupp slipped out of bounds while the Rams were trying to run out the clock, the Vikings had a late chance.
On second-and-10 from their own 5 with 1:36 remaining, trailing 28-20, Darnold dropped deep into the end zone and held the ball. The Vikings had no timeouts remaining. Rams lineman Byron Young rushed from Darnold’s blind side and pulled him down for a safety.
Young grabbed his own helmet in disgust, knowing he had grabbed Darnold’s facemask. Replays clearly showed the penalty. It was not called, and the Vikings’ long-shot chance at a comeback was foiled.
There will be different circumstances — and a handful of different players — determining the outcome of the rematch.
