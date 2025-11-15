Gophers

Takeaways: Gophers’ road woes continue in loss to Oregon

Looking to make a statement, Minnesota had no answer for the Ducks’ physicality on both sides of the ball and fell 42-13 on Friday night in Eugene.

By Randy Johnson

Minnesota's road woes continued Friday night in Eugene when the Gophers lost 42-13 to No. 8 Oregon. Minnesota is now 0-4 on the road this season, being outscored 152-33. (Lydia Ely/The Associated Press)

EUGENE, ORE. – Upon first glance at the Gophers’ 2025 football schedule, three road games stood out as, “those are gonna be a handful.”

  • Ohio State
    • Iowa
      • Oregon

        The trip to Ohio State ended in a 42-3 Buckeyes win that seemed inevitable because of the difference in talent between the Gophers and the defending national champions.

        The trek to Iowa ended in a 41-3 Hawkeyes win in what seemed like a no-show for the Gophers, who two years earlier had won at Kinnick Stadium.

        On Friday, the Gophers ventured to Oregon, where the eighth-ranked Ducks are in the thick of the College Football Playoff race and still have designs on defending their Big Ten championship.

        In front of an announced 58,830 at raucous Autzen Stadium, Oregon scored touchdowns on its first two possessions and had two more TDs by halftime on the way to 42-13 victory.

        The Gophers were more competitive in this game than they were in Columbus or Iowa City, but they still suffered a 29-point loss, dropping them to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten.

        Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey completed 19 of 32 passes for 128 yards, including a 10-yard TD pass to Javon Tracy in the third quarter. Running back Darius Taylor, back from injury, rushed 10 times for 57 yards and caught four passes for 40 yards. Brady Denaburg kicked field goals of 46 yards (a season long) and 26 yards.

        How it happened

        Oregon had three first-half touchdown drives of 75 yards and another of 66 in building a 28-6 halftime lead. The Ducks amassed 332 first-half yards to Minnesota’s 94. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was as good as advertised, completing a school-record 90 percent (27-of-30) of his passes for 306 yards and two TDs. For the game, Oregon’s six TD drives averaged 72.7 yards, and the Ducks outgained Minnesota 510-200.

        What it means

        Minnesota also fell to 0-4 on the road this season, being outscored 152-33. The Gophers have two regular-season games remaining to enhance their profile for a bowl game. If they can beat Northwestern at Wrigley Field next week and Wisconsin at home on Nov. 29, they would have eight or more regular-season wins for the fourth time in coach P.J. Fleck’s nine seasons in Dinkytown.

        Turning point

        After the Gophers cut Oregon’s lead to 21-6 on Denaburg’s 26-yard field goal with 2:25 left in the second quarter, the Ducks drove 75 yards in eight plays, boosting their lead to 28-6 on Moore’s 3-yard TD pass to tight end Kenyon Sadiq with 37 seconds left in the half.

        BOXSCORE: No. 8 Oregon 42, Gophers 13

        MVP

        Dante Moore, Oregon The quarterback went 18-for-20 in the first half as the Ducks took control, and he finished 27-for-30 for 306 yards and two scores.

        Key stat

        9.2 Average yards per play by Oregon in the first half. That included touchdown runs of 39 yards by Jordon Davison and 40 yards by Noah Whittington.

        Up next

        Gophers vs. Northwestern | Saturday, Nov. 22 | Wrigley Field, Chicago | Time/TV: TBD

        For the third time in five years, the Gophers will play a football game in a baseball stadium.

        They’re 2-0 so far, beating West Virginia in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix and Syracuse a year later in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

        This time, it’s the Friendly Confines.

        Northwestern, which plays Michigan at Wrigley on Saturday, is making the Chicago Cubs’ longtime ballpark a temporary home for a couple of games each season while its new stadium on campus is being built. Minnesota certainly wants a better finish in this matchup than the last time they played Northwestern. In 2023, the Gophers lost 37-34 in overtime to the Wildcats, who rallied from a 31-10 fourth-quarter deficit in Evanston, Ill.

        Randy Johnson

        College football reporter

        Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

