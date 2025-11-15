Minnesota also fell to 0-4 on the road this season, being outscored 152-33. The Gophers have two regular-season games remaining to enhance their profile for a bowl game. If they can beat Northwestern at Wrigley Field next week and Wisconsin at home on Nov. 29, they would have eight or more regular-season wins for the fourth time in coach P.J. Fleck’s nine seasons in Dinkytown.