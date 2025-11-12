P.J. Fleck listed three goals for his Gophers football team during its bye week between the Michigan State and Oregon games.
The coach wanted:
- His team to get healthy physically, mentally and emotionally.
- He, his staff and his team to do a thorough self-scout of their work.
- His team to have a great week of practice.
Judging by the Gophers’ developments since the 23-20 overtime win over the Spartans on Nov. 1, Fleck had a fourth item on his must-do list:
- Make a big statement on the recruiting trail.
During the past 11 days, Fleck has added seven players to his 2026 recruiting class.
Four of them were “flips,” or players who previously had given a verbal commitment to a different program but changed their minds and chose Minnesota. The other three were from junior college power Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.
With those seven additions, the Gophers have 31 members in their 2026 class.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the class was ranked 25th nationally and sixth among Big Ten teams by 247Sports, a recruiting-focused website. Recruits can make their verbal commitments binding Dec. 3, the opening day of the three-day early signing period.
“It’s really important for our staff to be out [during the first bye week],” said Fleck, who by NCAA rules cannot comment specifically on recruits until they have signed their financial aid agreements. “… Some of our staff still went out the second bye week, but not many."