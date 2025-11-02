Gophers

Drake Lindsey salvages ugly performance by Gophers

A week after the worst game of his young career, Minnesota’s redshirt freshman QB put the team on his back with back-to-back rushing touchdowns to steal the 23-20 OT win over Michigan State.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 2, 2025 at 3:00PM
With Saturday turning as dark as the storm clouds rolling in, the Minnesota Gophers got a massive spark from QB Drake Lindsey and somehow pulled off the 23-20 overtime victory over Michigan State. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The opponent hadn’t won a Big Ten game but left Huntington Bank Stadium having amassed 467 yards of offense.

The home team had four consecutive second-half possessions that ended with punts, displaying an offense that could neither run nor pass effectively.

And a 10-point halftime lead that seemed safe for a while crumbled under the pressure of 71- and 85-yard haymakers that put the visitors less than 2 minutes from an upset.

Yet after 3 hours of not-so-good football on Saturday, the Gophers found a way in the final half-hour to emerge as 23-20 overtime victors over Michigan State, salvaging some pride and something tangible in a day that was turning ugly.

With the victory, the Gophers improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten entering their second bye week of the season.

Aesthetically, this wasn’t a game that many of the Gophers faithful will savor. If the burglars who knocked off the Louvre had somehow grabbed this game as part of their booty, they would’ve broken back in and handed it back.

There was, however, beauty for the Gophers in how this game finished, with redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey leading a 65-yard drive in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter to tie the score on a 2-yard quarterback sneak, then winning the game on a 3-yard mad dash to the pylon on a naked bootleg in overtime.

“I had to make something happen,’’ Lindsey said of his winning TD. “I just went for the pylon.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

The play was called “24 Blast,’’ and offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. gambled that Lindsey, 6-5, 230 pounds and not known for his footspeed, could make it happen.

The QB faked a handoff, pivoted to his right, stiff-armed a Spartans defender to create separation and raced to the front left corner of the end zone. The play withstood a replay review, and what was left of the crowd of 44,339 went home happy and relieved.

“Drake just put the ball in his hands and put the game on his shoulders,’’ Gophers tight end Jameson Geers said. “He’s a playmaker, and he went out and won the game for us.’’

Related Coverage

Added coach P.J. Fleck, “I want to thank all of our fans and for sticking around, hanging there with us. If you happened to leave, you missed a heck of an ending. If I had said Drake Lindsey is going to run it in for a touchdown to win in overtime, you probably would have taken the under.’’

Minnesota Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) rushes for a touchdown to tie the game with the Michigan State Spartans with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. ] ALEX KORMANN • alex.kormann@startribune.com (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The victory secured bowl eligibility for the seventh time in Fleck’s nine years in Dinkytown and will try to improve their destination by finishing strong against a schedule that concludes a trip to Oregon, a trek to Wrigley Field to play Northwestern, and a home game against Wisconsin.

“It’s hard to win in the Big Ten,’’ Geers said. “Whenever we win, we celebrate. I’m proud of our coaches and all the work that they put in with their time away from their families. And I’m proud of our guys that we never gave up, we responded, and we just found a way to win.’’

That response stared late in the fourth quarter after Michigan State cashed in Elijah Tau-Tolliver’s 85-yard run with a 1-yard TD plunge by Brandon Tullis to take a 17-10 lead. With 1:52 left, the Gophers caught a break when Michigan State’s Martin Connington pushed the kickoff out of bounds, giving Minnesota possession at its 35.

A facemask penalty moved the ball to the Michigan State 47, and Lindsey moved the chains on third-and-4 with a 13-yard completion to Le’Meke Brockington.

Fame Ijeboi, who rushed for 107 yards in place of the injured Darius Taylor, converted a third-and-2 situation with a 3-yard run to the MSU 20. Lindsey found Geers for 9 yards, and a pass interference penalty on the Spartans moved the ball to the 2. Lindsey then scored on a sneak with 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota Gophers running back Fame Ijeboi (7) breaks off a long run against the Michigan State Spartans in the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. ] ALEX KORMANN • alex.kormann@startribune.com (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In overtime, Minnesota’s defense — which posted seven sacks — forced the Spartans to settle for Connington’s 36-yard field goal for a 20-17 lead.

Lindsey and Co. made sure that lead was short-lived.

Key was a fade pass in the end zone intended for Brockington that drew a pass interference penalty on Spartans cornerback Malcolm Bell. Three plays later, 24 Blast ended it with Lindsey just breaking the plane with the football before his right foot landed out of bounds short of the end zone.

“We’ve been in this position multiple times where feels like we have to go do something, where we maybe have not played our best game,’’ said Lindsey, who led double-digit comeback wins over Rutgers and Purdue. “But when it comes down to it, this is what we’re built on in Minnesota with Coach Fleck’s culture. That’s what we do. We finish games.’’

about the writer

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Drake Lindsey salvages ugly performance by Gophers

card image
Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune

A week after the worst game of his young career, Minnesota’s redshirt freshman QB put the team on his back with back-to-back rushing touchdowns to steal the 23-20 OT win over Michigan State.

Gophers

Takeaways: Drake Lindsey plays hero in Gophers win over Michigan State

card image

Gophers

Neal: Gophers’ unimpressive victory was survival rather than a bounceback

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image