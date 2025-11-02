The opponent hadn’t won a Big Ten game but left Huntington Bank Stadium having amassed 467 yards of offense.
The home team had four consecutive second-half possessions that ended with punts, displaying an offense that could neither run nor pass effectively.
And a 10-point halftime lead that seemed safe for a while crumbled under the pressure of 71- and 85-yard haymakers that put the visitors less than 2 minutes from an upset.
Yet after 3 hours of not-so-good football on Saturday, the Gophers found a way in the final half-hour to emerge as 23-20 overtime victors over Michigan State, salvaging some pride and something tangible in a day that was turning ugly.
With the victory, the Gophers improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten entering their second bye week of the season.
Aesthetically, this wasn’t a game that many of the Gophers faithful will savor. If the burglars who knocked off the Louvre had somehow grabbed this game as part of their booty, they would’ve broken back in and handed it back.
There was, however, beauty for the Gophers in how this game finished, with redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey leading a 65-yard drive in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter to tie the score on a 2-yard quarterback sneak, then winning the game on a 3-yard mad dash to the pylon on a naked bootleg in overtime.
“I had to make something happen,’’ Lindsey said of his winning TD. “I just went for the pylon.’’