The Gophers weren’t exactly an offensive juggernaut on Saturday.
Through the better part of the second half, they had mustered only 56 yards after intermission as Michigan State overcame a 10-point halftime deficit, taking a 17-10 lead with 1:52 left in the fourth quarter.
Drake Lindsey and Co. picked the right time to find their stride.
Lindsey, the redshirt freshman starting quarterback, capped a tying touchdown drive with a 2-yard QB sneak in the final two minutes and scored the winning TD in overtime as the Gophers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) edged the Spartans 23-20 at Huntington Bank Stadium.
“We responded every single time,” defensive end Anthony Smith, who had 1 ½ of the Gophers’ seven sacks, said in a postgame radio interview.
The response was big late.
After Michigan State’s Elijah Tau-Tolliver broke free for an 85-yard run that set up Brandon Tullis’ 1-yard touchdown run with 1:52 left, Lindsey led a nine-play, 65-yard drive in nine plays, knotting the score 17-17 on his sneak with 29 seconds left.
The Gophers won the overtime coin toss and chose to go on defense first.