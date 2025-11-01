Gophers

Takeaways: Drake Lindsey plays hero in Gophers’ win over Michigan State

After holding the Spartans to a field goal, Lindsey scored on the next possession of overtime as Minnesota improved to 6-3 (4-2 Big Ten) with 23-20 victory over the Spartans.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 1, 2025 at 11:26PM
Struggling for much of the game, the Gophers needed someone to step up. Redshirt freshman QB Drake Lindsey answered the call with a touchdown in overtime to lead Minnesota to a 23-20 OT win over Michigan State. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Gophers weren’t exactly an offensive juggernaut on Saturday.

Through the better part of the second half, they had mustered only 56 yards after intermission as Michigan State overcame a 10-point halftime deficit, taking a 17-10 lead with 1:52 left in the fourth quarter.

Drake Lindsey and Co. picked the right time to find their stride.

Lindsey, the redshirt freshman starting quarterback, capped a tying touchdown drive with a 2-yard QB sneak in the final two minutes and scored the winning TD in overtime as the Gophers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) edged the Spartans 23-20 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

“We responded every single time,” defensive end Anthony Smith, who had 1 ½ of the Gophers’ seven sacks, said in a postgame radio interview.

The response was big late.

After Michigan State’s Elijah Tau-Tolliver broke free for an 85-yard run that set up Brandon Tullis’ 1-yard touchdown run with 1:52 left, Lindsey led a nine-play, 65-yard drive in nine plays, knotting the score 17-17 on his sneak with 29 seconds left.

The Gophers won the overtime coin toss and chose to go on defense first.

Michigan State settled for Martin Connington’s 36-yard field goal and a 20-17 lead. Minnesota got a key stop on third down when QB Alessio Milivojevic threw incomplete. Originally, Gophers safety Kerry Brown was called for pass interference on the play, but officials conferred and wiped out the penalty.

In their possession in OT, the Gophers got a first down when Le’Meke Brockington drew a pass interference call on Malcolm Bell in the end zone, setting up Minnesota at the 4. After two Fame Ijeboi rushes for 1 yard, the Gophers faced third-and-goal from the 3. Lindsey swept left after a play-action fake and just reached the pylon before defenders could knock him back. The play was reviewed and confirmed, setting off a celebration by the players and fans.

How It Happened

The Gophers took a 10-0 first-half lead when Ijeboi, playing in place of the injured Darius Taylor, found a hole, cut back to the left and raced 49 yards to the Spartans’ 14. Lindsey found Jalen Smith for a 13-yard gain to the 1 on third-and-10, aided by a rugby scrum push. Ijeboi took it in from the 1 for a 7-0 lead with 2:24 left in the first quarter.

Brady Denaburg added a 30-yard field goal but missed a 33-yard attempt just before halftime.

Michigan State (3-6, 0-6 Big Ten) got a 71-yard TD pass from Milivojevic to Rodney Bullard II and the 85-yard burst by Tau-Tolliver. Milivojevic completed 20 of 28 passes for 311 yards.

What it Means

With their sixth victory, the Gophers qualified for a bowl for the seventh time in Fleck’s nine years in Minnesota. They still have a chance to upgrade their postseason destination — i.e., avoid a trip to Detroit — if they can win a couple of more games in a schedule that finishes at Oregon, at Wrigley Field vs. Northwestern and at home vs. Wisconsin.

Key Stat

Six | First-half sacks by the Gophers, for 44 yards in losses. Smith had 1½, Devon Williams, Maverick Baranowski, Karter Menz and Jackson Howard had one each, and Nate Becker had a half-sack.

Up Next

Gophers at No. 6 Oregon | Friday, Nov. 14 | 8 p.m. | Autzen Stadium | FOX, 100.3-FM

Minnesota ventures to Eugene, Ore., for the first time to take on an Oregon team that’s in the running for a College Football Playoff berth.

The defending Big Ten champion Ducks (7-1, 4-1) were idle Saturday ahead of next week’s key game at Iowa. The Gophers lead the series against Oregon 3-1, and the last two meetings were in the Sun Bowl. The Ducks won 24-20 in 1999, and the Gophers took the rematch 31-30 in 2003.

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See Moreicon

