In their possession in OT, the Gophers got a first down when Le’Meke Brockington drew a pass interference call on Malcolm Bell in the end zone, setting up Minnesota at the 4. After two Fame Ijeboi rushes for 1 yard, the Gophers faced third-and-goal from the 3. Lindsey swept left after a play-action fake and just reached the pylon before defenders could knock him back. The play was reviewed and confirmed, setting off a celebration by the players and fans.