Tuesday marked the 10-year anniversary of the hardest moment of Jerry Kill’s coaching career. That day he sat alone at a podium and somberly announced his resignation as Gophers football coach by saying, “I feel like a part of me died.”
“I try to forget that,” Kill said by phone from Nashville on Tuesday.
Sitting in the news conference that day back in 2015, I thought Kill would never coach again.
He looked and sounded emotionally shattered. His epileptic seizures had become too frequent and too taxing on his body for him to continue.
I wrote in a column that day: “Kill has a heart bigger than Texas and today that heart is broken. Jerry Kill is no longer a football coach.”
Ten years later, he’d forgotten the date he stepped away, but not the job he left.
“Minnesota was the best thing that ever happened, and I have never gotten over it, to be honest,” he said. “And I never will.”
He doesn’t want to give the wrong impression though.