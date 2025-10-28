Gophers

Reusse: Is P.J. Fleck the answer to lift the Gophers out of mediocrity?

One week after securing one of the best wins of his Gophers career — a 24-6 thrashing of Nebraska — Fleck led Minnesota to a backyard beatdown in a 41-3 loss to rival Iowa.

By Patrick Reusse

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 28, 2025 at 11:00PM
Since being hired as the head coach of the Gophers in 2017, P.J. Fleck has led Minnesota to a 37-38 record in the Big Ten and is still searching for consistency within the program. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Philip John Fleck Jr., the veteran coach for the Minnesota Gophers, should be much in demand to lecture at summer clinics on a special element of football.

That would be the “prevent offense” at which his team excels in the fourth quarter of games already destined for the loss column.

Fleck offered another tutorial on this unique scheme late Saturday afternoon in Iowa City, as the Gophers were headed for what would have been Fleck’s ninth straight loss to Kirk Ferentz and Iowa — if not for a caffeinated replay official interfering where he had not been requested and nullifying a punt return touchdown by Hawkeyes great Cooper DeJean.

That was in Kinnick Stadium in 2023.

Hope for any such bailout for attending Gophers fans — including my granddaughter Abigail, 16, who said by text of her home-state team, “I didn’t know we were so bad!” — was long gone when the Gophers acquired the ball with 5 ½ minutes remaining and trailing 41-3.

At this point, Ferentz had gone to reserves on defense. Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey had endured his first horrendous game as a redshirt freshman, and it seemed a fine time to have the backup, Max Shikenjanski, come in and wing a few passes … you know, a tad of experience against a real opponent (not Northwestern State from Louisiana) in case Lindsey were to turn an ankle or some such thing.

Of course, you had to be as old and naive as me, and not completely in tune with Fleck’s white paper, “The Guide to Prevent Offense,” to contemplate the possibility of a few late aerials for Shikenjanski.

Rule No. 1 for Fleck, the guru of that attack practiced in blowout losses: Always keep the clock running — or, in this case, “Yes, a 41-3 loss to Iowa is embarrassing, but imagine how much worse it would be if Young Shik threw a pick and it became 48-3.”

The home team certainly could have used Fleck’s expertise on blowout negation on Sept. 17, 1983, when Nebraska came to town with “The Triplets” — quarterback Turner Gill, running back Mike Rozier and receiver Irving Fryar — and slipped past the Gophers, 84-13, in the Metrodome.

Sadly, Fleck was just approaching age 3 at the time, or he surely would have told Gophers defensive coordinator Chuck Dickerson much earlier, “Quit blitzing; you’re just making ‘em mad,” and then coach Tom Osborne might have kept the Huskers total in the 60s.

I mean, a few years later, lovable John Gutekunst’s Gophers were trailing Nebraska 42-0 late in the first half. The Huskers were down by the Minnesota goal line, there were no blitzes to be seen, and Osborne had his QB kneel down a couple times to run out the halftime clock.

Actually, last Saturday was a modest example of Fleck’s prevent offense.

He still was permitting Lindsey to chuck passes earlier in the fourth quarter. Then, ex-Viking Jim Lindsey’s grandson threw an interception and the Hawkeyes added another touchdown — turning 34 into 41.

Enough of that riverboat gambling, thought Fleck.

Ex-Gophers hooper Jim Shikenjanski’s son wasn’t going to get a chance to fling it after that.

The possibility that the Fleckinator would be forced into late-game margin deterrence on this Saturday seemed remote beforehand. The coach’s sixth consecutive victory over Nebraska, 24-6, the previous Friday night in Minneapolis was among the most-impressive in his nine seasons here.

The defense made Dylan Raiola, the Huskers’ well-paid quarterback, look like he should have been here to play the Concordia Golden Bears a few miles away in St. Paul.

He was Dylan Double-Clutch against the Gophers’ defense, taking nine sacks. That was the most for the Gophers since “sacks” started being counted in college football.

How the over-amped coach body surfing across his players in a winning locker room over a then-ranked Nebraska team can become a complete whuppin’ in Iowa City eight days later is anyone’s guess, including Fleck’s?

And, yes, Fleck did offer the traditional explanation while digesting an extra-bad defeat. The quote is always, “It’s all on me,” which is nothing in meaning or sincerity.

How could a coach with a 37-38 record in the Big Ten (he’ll get even again Saturday against lowly Michigan State) with his belief in bringing in players with strong character go from $3.5 million annually when hired to more than double that in under a decade if he actually believed it was his coaching that causes defeats such as last Saturday’s?

We aren’t buying the it’s-all-on-me hogwash, Coach Fleck, although your devotion to switch to “prevent offense” late on a bad Saturday has become a tradition worth a laugh.

