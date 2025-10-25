Gophers

Takeaways: Gophers embarrassed by Iowa in 41-3 loss

The Floyd of Rosedale trophy is staying with the Hawkeyes as Minnesota suffered its worst defeat in the series since 2008.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2025 at 11:04PM
All the momentum garnered in the victory over Nebraska last week by the Minnesota Gophers was obliterated in Saturday's embarrassing defeat to Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/The Associated Press)

IOWA CITY – During a pregame radio interview, Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck was asked about his team’s last trip to Iowa, which resulted in a 12-10 Minnesota victory in 2023.

“That was a really memorable day two years ago,” he told KFXN-FM. “Seems like it was 20 years ago.”

Less than 15 minutes into Saturday’s game at Kinnick Stadium, Gophers fans might have argued that it seems a heck of a lot longer than that.

Thoroughly beaten from the opening kickoff, the Gophers absorbed a 41-3 thrashing at the hands of the Hawkeyes.

Iowa raced to a 31-0 lead by scoring on their first three possessions and finding the end zone on an interception return and punt return. This all came in the game’s first 17 minutes, 37 seconds — before Minnesota even had gained a first down.

“They absolutely dominated the football game from start to finish,” Fleck said of the Hawkeyes. “I told our football team that those three hours of not very good football. … It doesn’t mean we’re a bad football team. Doesn’t mean it’s a bad program. We did not play our best when we needed to play our absolute best, period."

Iowa (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) retained the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy and have won it eight times in nine years against Fleck-coached Gophers teams. The result gave Hawkeyes fans a measure of revenge for 2023 when Cooper DeJean’s late punt return for a touchdown and 16-10 lead was wiped out by his invalid fair catch signal.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski, a graduate transfer from South Dakota State, bedeviled the Gophers (5-3, 3-2) with his right arm and his legs. He rushed nine times for 24 yards, skipping 2 yards into the end zone on a draw for Iowa’s first TD. He also completed 12 of 19 passes for 135 yards and a TD.

“You hate do it against a rival team, but at the end of the day, we’ve gotta swallow this pill and get better,’’ Gophers defensive end Anthony Smith said.

How it happened

This one was over in a hurry:

  • Iowa drove 75 yards for a touchdown on its first possession for a 7-0 lead.
    • The Hawkeyes took their second possession 46 yards for a field goal and a 10-0 lead.
      • One play later, Iowa defensive back Zach Lutmer returned an interception of Drake Lindsey 34 yards for a TD and 17-0 lead.
        • Gronowski found wide receiver Reece Vander Zee for a 29-yard TD and a 24-0 lead.
          • Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen returned a punt 50 yards for a TD and a 31-0 lead. He rubbed the Gophers’ noses in their misery, doing a row-the-boat motion after he reached the end zone.

            The first three scores came in the first quarter, while Vander Zee’s was on the third play of the second quarter, and Wetjen’s came four plays after that.

            The Gophers avoided the shutout on Brady Denaburg’s 33-yard field goal with three seconds left in the third quarter.

            Minnesota’s offense struggled all game, being outrushed 133 yards to 24. Lindsey went 16-for-28 for 109 yards with three interceptions.

            “I didn’t play well enough,’’ Lindsey said. “It starts with me, with leadership.’’

            Running back Darius Taylor gained 1 yard on Minnesota’s first play from scrimmage but didn’t carry the ball again. Fleck said Taylor would be evaluated by medical personnel and an update would come before the next game.

            What it means

            The Hawkeyes continued to dominate the Floyd of Rosedale rivalry, winning for the 10th time in the past 11 meetings. At 5-3, the Gophers still need another win to reach bowl eligibility. They were left to salvage whatever they can from the wreckage.

            Play of the game

            Vander Zee made a strong adjustment to the ball in the end zone and outbattled cornerback John Nestor for his touchdown reception.

            Key Stat

            128-12 | Iowa’s advantage in total yards in the first quarter when the Hawkeyes built a 17-0 lead. And that doesn’t include the 34 yards on Lutmer’s pick-six.

            MVP

            Kaden Wetjen, Iowa | The receiver and return ace had a 50-yard punt return for a TD, caught three passes for 49 yards and rushed once for 8 yards.

            Up Next

            Nov. 1 | Gophers vs. Michigan State

            Minnesota plays its next-to-last home game of the season when Michigan State visits. The Spartans were 3-4 overall and 0-4 in the Big Ten entering Saturday night’s game against Michigan. This also marks the return of former Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.

            Randy Johnson

            College football reporter

            Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

            See Moreicon

