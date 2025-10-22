Among the blueprints Fleck has used in that pursuit? Ferentz’s rebuilding job at Iowa, where staff turnover has been minimal and consistent winning has followed. Iowa’s defense, for example, is annually one of the Big Ten’s best. Under Ferentz, the Hawkeyes have had only two defensive coordinators: Norm Parker from 1999-2011 and Phil Parker (no relation) from 2012 to the present.