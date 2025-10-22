When Penn State fired coach James Franklin on Oct. 12, the news reverberated throughout the college football world.
That also moved Gophers coach P.J. Fleck to second in seniority among Big Ten coaches. In his ninth season at Minnesota, Fleck is behind only Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, who’s in his 27th season at Iowa and is the dean of all active major college football coaches.
Ferentz is 70; Fleck is 44. They will match wits Saturday when the Gophers face Iowa at Kinnick Stadium with the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy at stake.
It’s a game between teams that are both 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten and coaches who have elevated their programs.
Ferentz has a 209-126 record (.624) at Iowa, the victory (and loss) total being the most by a coach in Big Ten history. He’s won two Big Ten championships, boasts a 131-89 (.595) conference record, has eight seasons of 10 or more wins and is in line for his 23rd bowl trip.
At Minnesota, Fleck is 63-41 (.606) overall and 37-37 in the Big Ten, with one shared division championship and a 6-0 bowl record. His 2019 team finished No. 10 in the final AP poll.
Franklin, who had Penn State in the national semifinals in January, was in his 12th year.
The exuberant Fleck came to Minnesota at age 36 in 2017 with his “Row the Boat” mantra and the drive to build a program to be a consistent winner through cultural sustainability.