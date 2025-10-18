Gophers

Gophers flip the script — and season — with statement victory over No. 25 Nebraska

Led by an impressive defensive effort that ended with a program record in sacks, Minnesota put a charge back into a season that many had assumed would end somewhere around .500.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 18, 2025 at 2:00PM
Minnesota picked up its first ranked win of the season — causing fans to storm the field — when the Gophers dominated on both sides of the ball in Friday's 24-6 victory over No. 25 Nebraska. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As the final seconds ticked off the clock of the Gophers’ 24-6 victory over No. 25 Nebraska on Friday night, a decent-sized chunk of the 48,549 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium began to make their way not toward the exits but instead toward the field.

They began pouring down from the stands and gathered to make a mini mosh pit at the ‘M’ at the middle of the field.

Yep, the Gophers had themselves a field storming on their hands — not of the magnitude of Penn State, 2019, or even USC, 2024, but an impromptu celebration by the fans to say, “Hey, we beat a ranked team!”

As coach P.J. Fleck left the field with his wife, Heather, they ran into one of his star players, sophomore safety Koi Perich. The Esko, Minn., native, who famously picked the Gophers over Ohio State, was curious about what he was seeing.

“He said, ‘Coach, they stormed the field, but isn’t that the expectation?’” Fleck said. “That’s my guy. That’s why I came here.”

A year earlier, it was Perich hoisted upon fans’ shoulders during a field-storming after the Gophers’ 24-17 win over No. 11 USC. Saturday, the Gophers earned another triumph over a ranked former blue blood in the Cornhuskers.

“Ranked wins are important,” Fleck said. “Ranked wins deserve that.”

This victory over the Huskers wasn’t an aberration.

Though Nebraska was favored by a touchdown or more, depending on the oddsmaker you frequent, the win was Minnesota’s sixth straight over the Huskers and improved Fleck to 7-1 against Big Red. Since beginning Big Ten play in 2011, the Huskers are 5-9 against the Gophers.

Friday’s victory over Nebraska was thorough.

The Gophers held the Huskers to field goals of 33 and 30 yards, with the six points being the fewest Nebraska has scored vs. Minnesota since 1949. This is from a program that hung 84 on the Gophers in the Metrodome in 1983.

Minnesota’s win also wasn’t expected, given its recent run of play.

The Gophers overcame a 14-0 deficit to beat Rutgers 31-28 in the Big Ten opener and rallied back from a 10-point deficit to top Purdue 27-20 last week on Perich’s late interception return for a touchdown. Those teams are a combined 0-6 in Big Ten play.

Averaging a paltry 44.3 rushing yards in Big Ten play entering Friday’s game, the Gophers rushed 35 times for 186 yards against Nebraska. This included Darius Taylor’s 24-carry, 148-yard effort built on a 71-yard burst that set up Minnesota’s first touchdown.

The Gophers defense had given up an average of 174.6 rushing yards in Big Ten play entering Friday’s game. They held the Huskers to 36.

Of course, Nebraska lost 63 yards off their rushing total on the nine sacks that quarterback Dylan Raiola absorbed from Minnesota’s defense.

The nine sacks were the most in a single game in Gophers history since 1977, when records were first kept.

Anthony Smith, the leader of the line, and emerging third-year sophomore Karter Menz had 2½ sacks each. Jaxon Howard had two sacks. Tackle Deven Eastern and linebackers Maverick Baranowski and Matt Kingsbury had one each. Kingsbury’s sack, on a blitz, might have been the prettiest. He blew up running back Emmett Johnson before hammering Raiola.

What’s more impressive about those sacks is how they were spaced out.

The Gophers had sacks on nine of the Huskers’ 10 possessions. Nebraska was forced to kick field goals on two possessions, punted on five possessions and had the clock run out at the end of the second and fourth quarters.

“Everybody gets a sack,” Smith said. “It was like Oprah Winfrey out there.”

The most important of those sacks might have been Howard’s 9-yard drop of Raiola on the Huskers’ first possession of the third quarter.

That led to a punt, and the Gophers offense took that possession and went on a 14-play, 98-yard drive that ate 8:43 off the clock and ended with Drake Lindsey’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Le’Meke Brockington for a 14-6 lead.

The drive appeared to take the will away from the Huskers to the point that coach Matt Rhule called timeout 10 plays in to allow his defense to stop the bleeding.

“That’s Gopher football right there,” Fleck said. “… Nothing makes me more proud than that drive."

The emphatic victory kept the Gophers undefeated at home this season and improved their record to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten.

Fleck is not a believer in momentum, but his team certainly will have some wind at its back entering next Saturday’s game at Iowa.

By beating Nebraska — a team whose only loss before Friday was a three-point setback against Michigan — Minnesota put a charge back into a season that many had assumed would end somewhere around .500.

That, of course, still could happen, but there’s also a route to a 9-3 campaign if things go well for the Gophers in either Iowa City or Eugene, Ore.

They have five more opportunities to write their script.

Friday, they added an interesting twist to the plot.

“We know we’re a really good team,” Baranowski said. “It’s another opportunity for us to put that on display. We did a great job with that tonight. It’s the best complementary football we’ve played this season so far.”

