As the final seconds ticked off the clock of the Gophers’ 24-6 victory over No. 25 Nebraska on Friday night, a decent-sized chunk of the 48,549 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium began to make their way not toward the exits but instead toward the field.
They began pouring down from the stands and gathered to make a mini mosh pit at the ‘M’ at the middle of the field.
Yep, the Gophers had themselves a field storming on their hands — not of the magnitude of Penn State, 2019, or even USC, 2024, but an impromptu celebration by the fans to say, “Hey, we beat a ranked team!”
As coach P.J. Fleck left the field with his wife, Heather, they ran into one of his star players, sophomore safety Koi Perich. The Esko, Minn., native, who famously picked the Gophers over Ohio State, was curious about what he was seeing.
“He said, ‘Coach, they stormed the field, but isn’t that the expectation?’” Fleck said. “That’s my guy. That’s why I came here.”
A year earlier, it was Perich hoisted upon fans’ shoulders during a field-storming after the Gophers’ 24-17 win over No. 11 USC. Saturday, the Gophers earned another triumph over a ranked former blue blood in the Cornhuskers.
“Ranked wins are important,” Fleck said. “Ranked wins deserve that.”