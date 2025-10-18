Gophers turn stern against No. 25 Huskers, rolling to 24-6 victory at home

The Gophers return to Iowa City, where in 2023 they used four field goals by Dragan Kesich to edge the Hawkeyes 12-10. Iowa fans remember that game for a different reason — Cooper DeJean’s 54-yard punt return that appeared to give the Hawkeyes a 16-12 lead with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter. Instead, DeJean was ruled to have given an invalid fair catch signal, and the return was wiped out.