Gophers turn stern against No. 25 Huskers, rolling to 24-6 victory at home

Gophers

Gophers turn stern against No. 25 Nebraska, rolling to victory at home

The Gophers had a school-record nine sacks and got 148 rushing yards from Darius Taylor in defeating the Cornhuskers for the sixth time in a row.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 18, 2025 at 4:21AM

The Gophers were averaging 44.3 rushing yards in Big Ten play, the least in the conference. They were giving up 174.7 rushing yards in league play, 16th among conference teams.

Not surprisingly, confidence wasn’t in abundance with many followers of the team entering Friday night’s game against No. 25 Nebraska, a team averaging 41 points per game.

Instead, the Gophers crumpled those statistics, threw them away and went out and dominated the Cornhuskers 24-6 in front of an announced 48,549 at Huntington Bank Stadium. Fans stormed the field as the victory became final.

Behind a defense that sacked Huskers quarterback Dylan Raiola a program single-game record nine times, Darius Taylor’s 148 rushing yards and quarterback Drake Lindsey’s efficient 16-for-20, 153-yard passing night, the Gophers improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten with their most complete effort of the season.

The Gophers have beaten Nebraska six consecutive times, and they are 7-1 vs. the Cornhuskers under coach P.J. Fleck.

Nebraska (5-2, 2-2) never got its offense going because Anthony Smith and Karter Menz (2½ sacks each), Jaxon Howard (two sacks) and Deven Eastern and Matt Kingsbury (one sack each) harassed Raiola all night. Raiola finished 17-for-25 for 177 yards with 63 yards lost to sacks. Nebraska’s offensive output consisted of two short field goals by Kyle Cunanan.

View post on X

What it means

The Gophers entered the game as seven-point underdogs against a ranked team but showed they can be dominant if firing on all cylinders. They certainly will take confidence into next week’s game at Iowa. The victory also pulled them within a win of earning bowl eligibility.

It was especially impressive in the second half, when Minnesota outgained Nebraska 185-66 after leading 7-6 at the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Play of the game

With the Gophers trailing 3-0 in the first quarter, Taylor swept to the right, found a seam and raced down the sideline. Nebraska’s Andrew Marshall tripped him up at the Huskers 1-yard line before Lindsey scored on a tush-push QB sneak for a 7-3 Minnesota lead.

Turning point

Backed up in the shadow of their end zone, the Gophers put together their most beautiful drive of the season: 14 plays, 98 yards that took 8:43. Lindsey went 6-for-7 for 63 yards on the drive, capping it with a perfect pass over a defensive back and into Le’Meke Brockington’s hands for a 20-yard TD pass for a 14-6 lead with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 24, No. 25 Nebraska 6

Related Coverage

Key stat

4 Consecutive Nebraska possessions — the Huskers’ last of the first half and their first three of the second half — that were ended by Gophers sacks. On three of those, Nebraska punted. On the other, they let the first-half clock expire.

MVP

Anthony Smith, Gophers The defensive end and leader on the line set the tone, getting Minnesota’s first sack and finishing with 2½ sacks and six tackles.

Up next

Gophers at Iowa, 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Kinnick Stadium, TV TBD, 100.3-FM

The Gophers return to Iowa City, where in 2023 they used four field goals by Dragan Kesich to edge the Hawkeyes 12-10. Iowa fans remember that game for a different reason — Cooper DeJean’s 54-yard punt return that appeared to give the Hawkeyes a 16-12 lead with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter. Instead, DeJean was ruled to have given an invalid fair catch signal, and the return was wiped out.

about the writer

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Gophers turn stern against No. 25 Huskers, rolling to 24-6 victory at home

card image
Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota came up with a school-record nine sacks and got 148 rushing yards from Darius Taylor in defeating Nebraska for the sixth time in a row.

Gophers

Gophers men’s hockey’s winless streak at four after 5-2 loss at North Dakota

card image

Gophers

Hall of Fame-bound former Gophers center savors his ‘huge honor’

card image