The Gophers got back on the winning track by scoring 14 points in the final 7:47 to beat Purdue 27-20 last weekend. They resume a stretch of three home games in four weeks by facing the Cornhuskers, who at No. 25 are ranked for the first time this season. Nebraska (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is coming off a 34-31 comeback win at Maryland and has a three-point loss to Michigan as its only blemish.