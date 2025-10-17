Gophers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) vs. No. 25 Nebraska (5-1, 2-1)
Kickoff: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium
TV/Radio: FOX, 100.3-FM
Line: Nebraska by 8½ (47.5 over/under)
The Gophers got back on the winning track by scoring 14 points in the final 7:47 to beat Purdue 27-20 last weekend. They resume a stretch of three home games in four weeks by facing the Cornhuskers, who at No. 25 are ranked for the first time this season. Nebraska (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is coming off a 34-31 comeback win at Maryland and has a three-point loss to Michigan as its only blemish.
Three big story lines
Can the Gophers make it six in a row over Nebraska?
The Gophers lead the all-time series vs. Nebraska 37-25-2, built largely on a 25-4-2 run to start the series that included 10 straight wins from 1940-49. The Huskers dominated from 1963-2012, winning 16 in a row. Since P.J. Fleck took over as Gophers coach in 2017, Minnesota is 6-1 vs. Nebraska and is riding a five-game win streak.
How will the Gophers hold up in the trenches?