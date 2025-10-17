Gophers

The Call: Everything to know ahead of Gophers vs. No. 25 Nebraska

Minnesota righted the ship with a win over Purdue last week, but can they take their game to another level with Dylan Raiola, Emmett Johnson and the Cornhuskers in town?

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2025 at 10:00AM
In order to pull off the upset over No. 25 Nebraska on Friday night, the Gophers offensive line must win in the trenches and protect quarterback Drake Lindsey. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gophers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) vs. No. 25 Nebraska (5-1, 2-1)

Kickoff: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium

TV/Radio: FOX, 100.3-FM

Line: Nebraska by 8½ (47.5 over/under)

The Gophers got back on the winning track by scoring 14 points in the final 7:47 to beat Purdue 27-20 last weekend. They resume a stretch of three home games in four weeks by facing the Cornhuskers, who at No. 25 are ranked for the first time this season. Nebraska (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is coming off a 34-31 comeback win at Maryland and has a three-point loss to Michigan as its only blemish.

Three big story lines

Can the Gophers make it six in a row over Nebraska?

The Gophers lead the all-time series vs. Nebraska 37-25-2, built largely on a 25-4-2 run to start the series that included 10 straight wins from 1940-49. The Huskers dominated from 1963-2012, winning 16 in a row. Since P.J. Fleck took over as Gophers coach in 2017, Minnesota is 6-1 vs. Nebraska and is riding a five-game win streak.

How will the Gophers hold up in the trenches?

Minnesota ranks 115th nationally in rushing yards per game (112.3). In Big Ten play, the Gophers are giving up 174.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks 89th. Those two stats must improve if the Gophers want to win this game and others moving forward. They’ll need to match Nebraska’s physicality on both lines.

Will the Penn State speculation distract the Huskers?

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, who grew up in State College, Pa., and played for Penn State, reportedly is on the Nittany Lions’ radar to replace the fired James Franklin. Rhule on Monday said he loves living in Lincoln and wants to keep building the Huskers program. He didn’t confirm or deny interest in the Penn State job.

Related Coverage

Two key matchups

Gophers LB Maverick Baranowski vs. Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson

Johnson, a junior running back and former Holy Angels star from Minneapolis, ranks second in the Big Ten at 108.3 rushing yards per game, and he’s coming off a 21-carry, 177-yard effort against Maryland. Tasked with stopping Johnson will be a defense led by Baranowski, whose 82.9 rating by Pro Football Focus ranks 13th nationally among linebackers.

Gophers safeties Kerry Brown and Koi Perich vs. Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola

Raiola, the Huskers’ sophomore QB, is completing 73.8% of his passes, the third-best percentage in the Big Ten. He gets rid of the ball quickly, allowing his receivers to operate in space. Brown and Perich, the Gophers’ safety duo, are opportunistic ball hawks who have game-changing abilities.

One stat that matters

118 | Passing yards per game allowed by Nebraska, fewest in the nation. The challenge for the Gophers’ pass-catchers will be gaining separation from Huskers defenders.

Prediction

Led by poised quarterback Drake Lindsey, the Gophers overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Rutgers in their Big Ten opener and used a 14-point fourth-quarter surge to top Purdue last week. Minnesota’s three FBS victories are against teams that are a combined 8-10, while Nebraska’s four FBS wins are against teams a combined 14-11. Unless the Gophers dramatically improve up front, this one goes to the Huskers.

Nebraska 27, Gophers 21

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

