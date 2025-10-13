Five takeaways from P.J. Fleck’s news conference: Gophers are slow starters

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck appreciates his team’s resilience. After all, Minnesota has played two Big Ten home games this season and found ways to beat Rutgers after trailing 14-0 and Purdue after falling behind 10-0.
Still, Fleck rather would see his team not need to live life on a tightrope.
“We’re spotting somebody points before you even get started and get into your rhythms,” he said during his weekly news conference Monday. “We’ve got to start faster.”
The Gophers will try to do just that Friday night against No. 25 Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Cornhuskers enter the game with a 5-1 record and a 2-1 Big Ten mark built on strong finishes. Nebraska is averaging 41.0 points per game, and Fleck knows that his team, which is scoring 27.3 per game, will be on the bad end of a mathematical equation if it continues to stumble from the gate.
“We teach them that constantly — start fast, accelerate in the middle and finish strong,“ Fleck said. “Just because you teach it doesn’t mean you’re actually going to get it. You’ve got to find a better way of teaching it, and then our players have to do a better job absorbing that and going out there and executing, but I see improvement.”
Here are four other takeaways from Fleck’s media availabilities Monday:
Special teams step up
Special teams play has been a work in progress for the Gophers this season, but Saturday, their specialists had a good night in the 27-20 victory over Purdue.
Place-kicker Brady Denaburg, who entered the game 6-for-9 on field-goal attempts this season but 0-for-3 from 40 yards or longer, nailed a 46-yarder to tie the score 10-10 in the second quarter. He added a 29-yarder on the final play of the first half to trim Purdue’s lead to 17-13. Denaburg also produced touchbacks on all five of his kickoffs.