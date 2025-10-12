Gophers

Takeaways: Gophers turn it on late to defeat Purdue 27-20

Drake Lindsey led a 70-yard touchdown drive and Koi Perich returned a pick six to lead the Gophers’ homecoming comeback over Purdue.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 12, 2025 at 3:34AM
Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey tries to evade a sack attempt by Purdue defensive lineman Ian Jeffries in the first quarter Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Trailing by seven points and outrushed 239 yards to 16 through three quarters, the Gophers didn’t have the look of a football team that would emerge victorious against Purdue on Saturday night at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Enter Drake Lindsey and then Koi Perich — seven seconds apart.

Lindsey led a must-have-it, 14-play, 70-yard drive and hit tight end Jameson Geers with a 4-yard touchdown pass that tied the score 20-20 with 7:47 left in the fourth quarter. On the very next play from scrimmage, Perich intercepted a pass from Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne intended for Nitro Tuggle and returned it 27 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, setting off a huge celebration by the homecoming crowd.

And after the Gophers defense turned Purdue aside on fourth down from the Minnesota 7 with 1:56 left, then withstood three passes in the final 15 seconds, the Gophers had a 27-20 victory.

“Our team just locked it in — a total team effort," Perich said in a postgame radio interview.

Jai’Onte McMillan broke up Browne’s fourth-down pass intended for Michael Jackson III, ending the next-to-last Purdue threat.

Lindsey competed 21 of 45 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Darius Taylor rushed 13 times for 32 yards but caught six passes for 67 yards. Le’Meke Brockington caught four passes for 61 yards and a score.

For Purdue (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten), Browne complete 21 of 40 passes for 203 yards with two interceptions. He also frustrated the Gophers defense by escaping the pocket and rushing eight times for 61 yards, including a 12-yard TD scramble in the second quarter. Devin Mockobee rushed 21 times for 98 yards but threw an interception on a halfback option pass deep in Minnesota territory.

What it Means

The Gophers improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten, avoiding a two-game losing streak. They are 2-2 in games against teams from Power Four conferences. They are two victories from gaining bowl eligibility.

Play of the Game

Perich’s pick-six, in which he read Browne’s eyes and jumped the route, put a charge in the stadium and secured a key win for the Gophers.

Turning Point

With the Gophers trailing 10-0 early in the second quarter and gaining only one first down to that point, Taylor took a screen pass from Lindsey and weaved his way 40 yards to the Purdue 35. Two plays later, Brockington took a screen from Lindsey 24 yards for a touchdown.

Key Stat

178-13 Purdue’s advantage in rushing yards in the first half, in which the Boilermakers built leads of 10-0 and 17-13.

MVP: Drake Lindsey

The redshirt freshman quarterback had a key, fourth-and-2 scramble for 3 yards on the fourth-quarter drive that tied the score. Three plays later, Lindsey found Javon Tracy for a 16-yard gain to the Purdue 9. That set up his clutch TD pass to Geers.

Injury report

The Gophers were without three depth players in their secondary: Aidan Gousby, Mike Gerald and Naiim Parrish. Also listed as out were wide receiver Cristian Driver, kicker Sam Henson, offensive lineman Daniel Shipp and defensive lineman Theorin Randle.

Wide receiver Jalen Smith was shaken up in the second quarter and left the game but quickly returned. Brockington suffered a leg injury later in the third quarter and was examined in the medical tent. He returned to the game.

Gophers linebacker Maverick Baranowski was shaken up and left the field in the third quarter. Defensive back Garrison Monroe was helped off the field with an apparent leg injury in the third quarter.

Up Next

Gophers vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m. Friday, Huntington Bank Stadium, FOX, 100.3-FM

Minnesota takes a five-game winning streak into Friday’s meeting against the Cornhuskers, who are coming off a 34-31 comeback win at Maryland on Saturday. Huskers QB Dylan Raiola passed for 260 yards and four TDs, including the winning 3-yard pass to Dane Key with 1:08 left in the fourth quarter. Nebraska (5-1, 2-1) is 5-8 against the Gophers since starting Big Ten play in 2011.

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See Moreicon

