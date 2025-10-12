P.J. Fleck had superheroes on his mind Saturday night.
It was nearly midnight, and his Gophers football team had staged an improbable fourth-quarter rally to defeat Purdue 27-20 on Homecoming at Huntington Bank Stadium.
A Minnesota team that had been outrushed 239 yards to 16 through three quarters somehow found a way to outscore the Boilermakers 14-0 in the game’s final 7:47, giving the remaining of the crowd of 49,254 that didn’t try to beat the traffic an uplifting finish to the night.
“When you have a perception of a player in your head, you expect that person to be that way all the time,’’ Fleck said in his postgame news conference. “We live in that world, right? Spider-Man is going to come save the day. Batman is going to come save the day. That’s America.
“We live in a comic book world at times where good always wins out, and we’re looking for that play to be made and that superhero to come in there.”
Thing is, Fleck had three of his Gophers play a superhero role against Purdue. Let’s call them Batman, Robin and Captain America.
For the past two seasons, third-year sophomore Kerry Brown has been the Robin at safety to the Batman of Koi Perich, the true sophomore from Esko, Minn., with the rock star following and flair to match it. They’re both tremendous players, and Saturday, it was Brown’s turn early to put his stamp on the game.
With the Gophers already down 7-0 on backup quarterback Malachi Singleton’s 40-yard touchdown run on the game’s first possession, the Boilermakers threatened to go up by two TDs. On the first play of the second quarter, Purdue’s Devin Mockobee attempted a halfback option pass to Corey Smith in the end zone. In swooped Brown, whose diving interception brought back memories of Antoine Winfield Jr. vs. Fresno State in 2019.