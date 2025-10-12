Gophers

‘Superheroes’ save the Gophers against Purdue

Interceptions by Kerry Brown (preventing a touchdown) and Koi Perich (scoring a touchdown) and the calmness of Drake Lindsey led Minnesota to the 27-20 victory.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 12, 2025 at 4:00PM
Seven seconds after the Gophers tied the game at 20 midway through the fourth quarter, Minnesota safety Koi Perich returned an interception for a touchdown for the final points in the Gophers 27-20 win over Purdue. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

P.J. Fleck had superheroes on his mind Saturday night.

It was nearly midnight, and his Gophers football team had staged an improbable fourth-quarter rally to defeat Purdue 27-20 on Homecoming at Huntington Bank Stadium.

A Minnesota team that had been outrushed 239 yards to 16 through three quarters somehow found a way to outscore the Boilermakers 14-0 in the game’s final 7:47, giving the remaining of the crowd of 49,254 that didn’t try to beat the traffic an uplifting finish to the night.

“When you have a perception of a player in your head, you expect that person to be that way all the time,’’ Fleck said in his postgame news conference. “We live in that world, right? Spider-Man is going to come save the day. Batman is going to come save the day. That’s America.

“We live in a comic book world at times where good always wins out, and we’re looking for that play to be made and that superhero to come in there.”

Thing is, Fleck had three of his Gophers play a superhero role against Purdue. Let’s call them Batman, Robin and Captain America.

For the past two seasons, third-year sophomore Kerry Brown has been the Robin at safety to the Batman of Koi Perich, the true sophomore from Esko, Minn., with the rock star following and flair to match it. They’re both tremendous players, and Saturday, it was Brown’s turn early to put his stamp on the game.

With the Gophers already down 7-0 on backup quarterback Malachi Singleton’s 40-yard touchdown run on the game’s first possession, the Boilermakers threatened to go up by two TDs. On the first play of the second quarter, Purdue’s Devin Mockobee attempted a halfback option pass to Corey Smith in the end zone. In swooped Brown, whose diving interception brought back memories of Antoine Winfield Jr. vs. Fresno State in 2019.

“Kerry Brown’s interception was absolutely unbelievable,’’ Fleck said. “What a catch he made. Who knows what the game looks like if he doesn’t pick that down on the 1-yard line?’’

Through the better part of 3½ quarters, the Gophers offense couldn’t get going, especially in the run game.

They turned to screen passes — Drake Lindsey’s 40-yarder to Darius Taylor and a 24-yard TD to Le’Meke Brockington — to cut Purdue’s early lead to 10-7 in the second quarter.

Lindsey didn’t have his best game — 21-for-45 for 232 yards and two TDs with one interception — but he displayed the leadership the Gophers needed, especially in the second half.

With the Gophers down 20-13 with 14:14 left in the fourth quarter, Lindsey put his Captain America stamp on the game.

Minnesota began a 14-play, 70-yard march by getting help from a Purdue facemask penalty that wiped out a sack of Lindsey and converted a third-and-11 situation.

The redshirt freshman QB took advantage, hitting Jalen Smith for 14 yards to the Purdue 36. The Gophers faced fourth-and-2 from the Boilermakers’ 28, and Lindsey’s moxie came into play.

Flushed from the pocket, Lindsey scrambled to his left, pump-faked to freeze Purdue defensive end CJ Nunnally IV and raced 3 yards to move the chains.

“Everything [passing-wise] was shut down, so I just saw one-on-one on the boundary, liked my leverage and made a little play with the ball, and then got the first down,’’ Lindsey said.

Lindsey found Javon Tracy for 16 yards to the Purdue 9, absorbed another facemask and found tight end Jameson Geers for a 4-yard TD that tied the score 20-20 with 7:47 to play.

“I was doing backflips, I was so happy,’’ Gophers defensive end Anthony Smith said.

Said Fleck, “When the ball’s in your best players’ hands, you trust them.’’

Perich had a rough game in a loss at Cal on Sept. 13, but he needed only 7 seconds after Geers’ TD to put his Batman stamp on Saturday’s game.

On Purdue’s next play from scrimmage, Perich gave a blitz look to quarterback Ryan Browne. He dropped back slightly into coverage and leapt and snared the ball after Browne released it. Twenty-seven yards later, Perich beat Browne to the right pylon in the end zone, and the Gophers had a 27-20 lead.

“I was just reading the QB’s eyes,’’ Perich said. “Ultimately, he threw it to me, and it was, ‘Just go make a play.’ ’’

The Gophers needed to make a few more plays — stopping Purdue on downs at the Minnesota 7 with 1:56 to play, then surviving three plays in the final 14 seconds from the Boilermakers’ 39 — to improve to 4-2 and 2-1 in the Big Ten with Friday’s home game against Nebraska next.

“The fourth quarter and that drive, that’s where you find out who you are as a team,’’ Lindsey said. “Your leaders got to really step up, and you’ve got to get it done. We did a really good job being gritty.’’

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See Moreicon

