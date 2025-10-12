Gophers

Scoggins: Gophers got the job done vs. Purdue, but still have plenty to figure out

The Gophers were bailed out by a poor Purdue team on Saturday, winning the turnover battle.

Columnist Icon

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 12, 2025 at 12:00PM
Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey completed just 47% of his passes Saturday against Purdue, as Minnesota's offensive line continues to be one of many issues the team has despite a victory. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

P.J. Fleck sprinkled in some self-affirmation in diagnosing the Gophers’ non-competitive loss to top-ranked Ohio State last week.

“We’ve got a really good football team,” Fleck said after the 42-3 rout.

The Gophers reached the halfway point of the season Saturday night, and I still don’t know what to make of them.

They were more resourceful than really good in avoiding a nightmarish loss to one of the Big Ten’s worst teams on homecoming at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Koi (Wonder) Perich returned to center stage to save the day with a pick-six interception for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a 27-20 win over Purdue that improved the record but left nagging concerns.

The Gophers are 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the Big Ten, and if they are to fulfill Fleck’s vision, they will need to elevate their performance against opponents not nearly as hapless as the Boilermakers.

Let’s start the synopsis with this disclaimer: teams needn’t apologize for winning. College football has become increasingly unpredictable in the transfer portal/revenue-sharing era. James Franklin and Penn State would gladly take an ugly win right now. The Wisconsin Badgers too.

The Gophers were rolling a gutter ball until Purdue lifted bumper rails.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, a helping hand is needed.

What an odd game.

The Gophers won despite being outrushed 253-30 by one of the worst rushing offenses in major college football. That seems almost impossible, but it happened.

Related Coverage

The Gophers offensive line had a rough outing. The defense missed too many tackles again. Drake Lindsey completed only 47% of his passes.

A clean, artistic game it was not.

But the Gophers hung around until the Boilermakers predictably self-imploded, and then Lindsey and Perich made winning plays to allow the Gophers to celebrate.

Turnovers were the difference. Purdue had four, the Gophers one.

The Boilermakers threw an interception at the goal line on a trick play. Their receivers dropped a handful of easy catches. They kept alive the Gophers’ game-tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter with not one but two facemask penalties on plays that should have been sacks, including one on third down. They kicked a field goal from the 3-yard line.

Those gifts opened the door, and the Gophers walked through it.

Big picture, Fleck and his coaching staff have issues to solve. They shuffled the offensive line for the Ohio State game, but that unit is not winning the battle of the trenches.

Darius Taylor had no room to run, finishing with only 32 yards on 14 carries. The absence of a reliable running game is asking an awful lot of the freshman Lindsey to carry the entire offense.

Purdue came to town having lost three consecutive games against teams from Power Four Conferences, allowing an average of 44 points in those losses. The Gophers offense managed just 20 points and 262 yards.

The takeaways were a positive improvement for their defense, but the run defense whiffed too often.

The Boilermakers ranked 111th nationally in rushing at 115 yards per game. They had 178 rushing yards by halftime.

Purdue faced a fourth-and-2 from the Minnesota 40 on the game’s opening possession. The Boilermakers called a timeout, sent in backup quarterback Malachi Singleton and ran a quarterback draw that resulted in a 40-yard touchdown run up the gut.

Starting quarterback Ryan Browne rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown. Bulldozer running back Devin Mockobee rumbled for 98 yards.

Missed tackles remain a theme. The Gophers missed 45 tackles combined in their previous three games, per Pro Football Focus.

Fleck’s declaration that he has “really good team” will be determined by what happens in this four-game stretch: Purdue, Nebraska, at Iowa, Michigan State. Three at home, none of the four opponents overly daunting.

This stretch will define their season. A good team wins three of those games, minimum.

The Gophers secured the first in unusual fashion. Homecoming 2025 will be remembered for the drummer from the Red Hot Chili Peppers performing with the marching band at halftime and the Gophers winning with only 30 rushing yards.

about the writer

about the writer

Chip Scoggins

Columnist

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2000 and previously covered the Vikings, Gophers football, Wild, Wolves and high school sports.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Scoggins: Gophers will take Purdue's gift, but still have many issues

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image
Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Gophers were bailed out by a poor Purdue team on Saturday, winning the turnover battle.

Gophers

Takeaways: Gophers turn it on late to defeat Purdue 27-20

card image

Sports

No. 7 Indiana topples No. 3 Oregon 30-20 in tight battle

card image