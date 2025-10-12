Scoggins: Gophers got the job done vs. Purdue, but still have plenty to figure out

P.J. Fleck sprinkled in some self-affirmation in diagnosing the Gophers’ non-competitive loss to top-ranked Ohio State last week.
“We’ve got a really good football team,” Fleck said after the 42-3 rout.
The Gophers reached the halfway point of the season Saturday night, and I still don’t know what to make of them.
They were more resourceful than really good in avoiding a nightmarish loss to one of the Big Ten’s worst teams on homecoming at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Koi (Wonder) Perich returned to center stage to save the day with a pick-six interception for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a 27-20 win over Purdue that improved the record but left nagging concerns.
The Gophers are 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the Big Ten, and if they are to fulfill Fleck’s vision, they will need to elevate their performance against opponents not nearly as hapless as the Boilermakers.
Let’s start the synopsis with this disclaimer: teams needn’t apologize for winning. College football has become increasingly unpredictable in the transfer portal/revenue-sharing era. James Franklin and Penn State would gladly take an ugly win right now. The Wisconsin Badgers too.
The Gophers were rolling a gutter ball until Purdue lifted bumper rails.