Gophers

Midseason report: Are the Gophers good?

While Minnesota may be above .500 (4-2) at the midway point of the season, they’re still a work in progress as a team searching for its identity on both ends of the ball.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 15, 2025 at 5:30PM
After taking college football by storm last year as a true freshman, Gophers safety Koi Perich got off to a slow start this year. But his performance against Purdue — including a pick-six — could elevate him the remainder of the season. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

They’ve won a couple of football games that they could have lost. They’ve lost a game that they could’ve won.

They won in workmanlike fashion over a Mid-American Conference opponent, destroyed an overmatched FCS squad and experienced how dominant the defending national champions can be.

Now the Gophers have reached the midpoint of their regular season with a 4-2 overall record and a 2-1 mark in the Big Ten.

Beginning 7 p.m. Friday against No. 25 Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium, they start the second half — six games remaining, three at home and three on the road — that will determine if the season ultimately is viewed as very good, good, mediocre or bad.

What’s next?

How Minnesota plays over the next seven weeks (they have a bye) will determine a lot.

Will the Gophers make a bowl game (two more wins are needed, more for an upgraded destination)? Will they win a trophy or two (games against Iowa and Wisconsin remain)? Can they pull off a memorable upset (Nov. 14 at No. 8 Oregon would qualify)?

What will happen?

Nobody knows, and even educated guesses might not be reliable because the identity of this Gophers team is a moving target. Rather, what the Gophers are not is easier to see.

They’re not the big-play 2019 team of Tanner Morgan, Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman, which averaged 34.1 points and 10.2 yards per pass attempt on the way to an 11-2 campaign.

They’re not a smash-mouth run team in the mold of the 2022 Mohamed Ibrahim Gophers, who would tenderize opponents’ midsections and average more than 200 rushing yards per game during a 9-4 campaign.

Nor are they the 2023 Gophers, who completed only 52.6% of their passes on the way to a 5-7 regular season with Athan Kaliakmanis as starting quarterback.

What’s impressed coach P.J. Fleck about this 2025 team are intangibles.

“Their resiliency, their resolve, their courage, their fight,” he said. “They’re a really fun team to coach because they’re a really connected team. And our best players have made huge plays at huge moments, and they’re going to continue to do that that second half of the season.”

Here’s a look at what’s working for the Gophers and what needs work in the second half of the season:

What’s working

The quarterback | A year after a successful dive into the transfer portal netted the Gophers standout quarterback Max Brosmer, Fleck and offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. opted for the developmental route. They handed the reins to redshirt freshman QB Drake Lindsey, a workaholic who continues to learn from Brosmer, who’s conveniently with the Vikings.

Lindsey is averaging 214 passing yards per game and has nine TD passes vs. three interceptions. His completion rate — 60.1% — took a hit vs. Purdue, but he’s been solid when needed, leading rallies from 14 (to beat Rutgers) and 10 points down (to edge Purdue).

It might be tempting to grade Lindsey on a curve based on his limited experience, but Harbaugh won’t go there.

“I don’t think I ever really looked at him as a freshman,” Harbaugh said. “I didn’t want to put that in his head, and I know Coach Fleck didn’t want to put that in his head. He has to play like an experienced guy right from the start. … Everything that he’s going through is an experience that hopefully he’s going to learn from. He’s going to make a mistake and grow from it and then continue to get better."

The tight end group | Jameson Geers leads the team with three touchdown catches among his 13 receptions and has become a reliable option for Lindsey. Frank Bierman (76.9) and Pierce Walsh (76.8) have earned solid run-blocking grades from Pro Football Focus.

A healthy Darius Taylor | The running back missed the California and Rutgers games because of a hamstring injury and saw little action at Ohio State after the Buckeyes took control. His worth was on display against Purdue. Bottled up in the run game, Taylor took a screen pass 40 yards to jump-start the Gophers offense. His 78.4 receiving grade from PFF is the Gophers’ best.

Safeties Koi Perich and Kerry Brown | Perich, who led the Big Ten in interceptions as a true freshman last year, broke through against Purdue with a beautifully executed blitz look and drop into coverage that resulted in a 27-yard pick-six for the winning touchdown. Earlier in the game, Brown’s diving interception at the Gophers’ 1-yard line might have been just as valuable.

Anthony Smith | The edge rusher leads the Gophers with 4½ sacks and 6½ tackles for loss, while PFF credits him for nine QB hits and 14 hurries.

What needs work

Run blocking | The Gophers are rushing for 112.3 yards per game, which ranks 115th nationally. That’s not all on the offensive line, but that group hasn’t been great. Under Pro Football Focus’ ratings, which don’t always match what the team uses, a rating of 59.9 or lower is considered below average, while 60-69.9 is average. The season run-blocking grades for the offensive line starters: left tackle Nathan Roy, 67.6; left guard Marcellus Marshall, 49.2; center Ashton Beers, 51.9; right guard Dylan Ray, 66.3; right tackle Greg Johnson, 64.7.

Tackling | Since starting play against Power 4 opponents on Sept. 13 at Cal, the Gophers have 58 missed tackles, according to PFF, or an average of 14.5 per game. That’s a recipe for defensive disaster.

“Our main objective is to clean them up,” said linebacker Devon Williams, the team’s leading tackler. “It starts in practice.”

The tackling issues have shown themselves in how the Gophers have fared in stopping the run. Minnesota is allowing an average of 174.7 rushing yards per game in Big Ten play, which ranks 16th (of 18) in the conference.

Place-kicking | Brady Denaburg had his best game of the season on Saturday against Purdue, kicking a 46-yard field goal early in the second and nailing a 29-yarder on the final play of the first half. The bad news: He’s now 1-for-4 on kicks 40 yards or longer.

“We’ve got a tremendous challenge,” Fleck said. “Can’t wait for Friday night and a Top-25 team coming into Huntington Bank Stadium.”

