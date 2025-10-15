They’ve won a couple of football games that they could have lost. They’ve lost a game that they could’ve won.
They won in workmanlike fashion over a Mid-American Conference opponent, destroyed an overmatched FCS squad and experienced how dominant the defending national champions can be.
Now the Gophers have reached the midpoint of their regular season with a 4-2 overall record and a 2-1 mark in the Big Ten.
Beginning 7 p.m. Friday against No. 25 Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium, they start the second half — six games remaining, three at home and three on the road — that will determine if the season ultimately is viewed as very good, good, mediocre or bad.
What’s next?
How Minnesota plays over the next seven weeks (they have a bye) will determine a lot.
Will the Gophers make a bowl game (two more wins are needed, more for an upgraded destination)? Will they win a trophy or two (games against Iowa and Wisconsin remain)? Can they pull off a memorable upset (Nov. 14 at No. 8 Oregon would qualify)?
What will happen?
Nobody knows, and even educated guesses might not be reliable because the identity of this Gophers team is a moving target. Rather, what the Gophers are not is easier to see.