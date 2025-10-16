Gophers

Frigid history between Minnesota and Nebraska a thing of the past

The Gophers know they’ll have their hands full with Huskers quarterback Dylan Raiola, one of the most improved passes in the country who thrives in the fourth quarter.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 16, 2025 at 10:00AM
Holy Angels running back Emmett Johnson.
One week after winning their annual homecoming game, the Minnesota Gophers are hoping to ruin the homecoming of Nebraska running Emmet Johnson, a former Holy Angels standout. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Dylan Raiola listened to the question, gave a quick reaction and immediately spread the credit.

“Wow,” the Nebraska sophomore quarterback said Tuesday when informed that he is completing 78% of his fourth-quarter passes this season. When asked why that stat is so good, Raiola said, “I’ve got elite pass-catchers.”

That might be so, but Raiola has shown he’s growing into the quarterback who was a five-star recruit in the 2022 class and committed first to Ohio State, second to Georgia and finally to Nebraska.

Raiola and the Cornhuskers, who on Sunday moved into the Associated Press poll at No. 25, face the Gophers at 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

They enter the game with rumors swirling about their third-year coach, Matt Rhule, who grew up in State College, Pa., played for Penn State and now is speculated to be the replacement for fired Nittany Lions coach James Franklin.

Rhule said he loves it in Lincoln and wants to continue rebuilding Nebraska, “to turn this into a beast.”

He didn’t, however, shoot down the Penn State speculation. His quarterback emphatically did, though.

“He ain’t going nowhere. He’s staying right here,” Raiola said. “… It doesn’t really matter what he says, his wife loves it here. Even if he wanted to [leave], he couldn’t."

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s easy to see why Raiola would want Rhule to stay.

The Huskers, who last year posted a 7-6 record for their first winning season since 2016, are 5-1 halfway through the season and are coming off back-to-back wins on strong fourth quarters produced by Raiola.

In the 38-27 win over Michigan State, the QB led Nebraska to 17 points in the fourth quarter. Last week, he engineered drives of 83 and 81 yards in the final 7:47 to produce 10 points in a 34-31 win at Maryland.

Related Coverage

“Raiola’s playing at a very high level,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “He’s getting the ball out of his hand. He’s really turned into this elite thrower, and not just a runner. That’s such a credit to him and his development and the understanding of what Dana [Holgorsen, offensive coordinator] wants to do.”

For Gophers defensive coordinator Danny Collins, the challenge is to keep Raiola in the pocket. Purdue QB Ryan Browne frequently broke out of the pocket last week and hurt Minnesota with his running.

“He’s creative in terms of in the pocket, getting around, making sure he can extend plays,” Collins said of Raiola. “… Their receivers are all guys that can take the top off the defense. They’re dangerous."

Another homecoming game

Raiola has completed 73.1% of his passes for 1,591 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions. Three of those picks came last week, and the Huskers overcame them.

Also key for the offense has been running back Emmett Johnson.

The former Holy Angels standout from Minneapolis ranks second in the Big Ten in rushing (108.3 yards per game) and his 24 receptions lead all Big Ten running backs.

Johnson had scholarship offers from six FCS schools and a couple of Mid-American Conference teams. He did not receive an offer from the Gophers. When Nebraska became his first Power Four offer just before early signing day in 2021, he committed.

“This means a lot to us because Emmett’s such a big part of our team,” Raiola said of Johnson’s homecoming. “… He’s been so overlooked by everybody. For him to go back there and have a chance to make a statement, make his mark, is special."

Rivals and friends

The Gophers want to keep making their mark on this series.

They’ve won five straight against Nebraska and are 6-1 against the Huskers under Fleck. The one loss was a 53-28 romp in Lincoln in 2018, and that also was Scott Frost’s first win as Huskers coach.

Fleck and Frost didn’t get along, and the former Nebraska coach mocked Fleck’s use of slogans like “Row the Boat.” After the Gophers beat Nebraska 30-23 in 2021, Fleck repeatedly said that Minnesota’s win was a triumph of culture over skill.

Don’t expect any pointed messages Friday regardless of the game’s outcome. Fleck and Rhule are good friends, so the focus will be on football.

“This Nebraska team has nothing to do with seven years ago or five years ago,” Fleck said. “This is Matt Rhule’s 2025 team of the Nebraska Cornhuskers that is very, very deep, very good. I did an interview this morning and somebody said, ‘I think they’re finding themselves.’ I said, ‘I think they found themselves. I don’t think they’re looking.’"

about the writer

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Frigid history between Minnesota and Nebraska a thing of the past

Holy Angels running back Emmett Johnson.
Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Gophers know they’ll have their hands full with Huskers quarterback Dylan Raiola, one of the most improved passes in the country who thrives in the fourth quarter.

Gophers

Neal: Nelson jumps into Gophers women's hockey lineup

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image

Gophers

Big Ten football picks: USC can make statement against Notre Dame

card image