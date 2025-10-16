Dylan Raiola listened to the question, gave a quick reaction and immediately spread the credit.
“Wow,” the Nebraska sophomore quarterback said Tuesday when informed that he is completing 78% of his fourth-quarter passes this season. When asked why that stat is so good, Raiola said, “I’ve got elite pass-catchers.”
That might be so, but Raiola has shown he’s growing into the quarterback who was a five-star recruit in the 2022 class and committed first to Ohio State, second to Georgia and finally to Nebraska.
Raiola and the Cornhuskers, who on Sunday moved into the Associated Press poll at No. 25, face the Gophers at 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
They enter the game with rumors swirling about their third-year coach, Matt Rhule, who grew up in State College, Pa., played for Penn State and now is speculated to be the replacement for fired Nittany Lions coach James Franklin.
Rhule said he loves it in Lincoln and wants to continue rebuilding Nebraska, “to turn this into a beast.”
He didn’t, however, shoot down the Penn State speculation. His quarterback emphatically did, though.
“He ain’t going nowhere. He’s staying right here,” Raiola said. “… It doesn’t really matter what he says, his wife loves it here. Even if he wanted to [leave], he couldn’t."