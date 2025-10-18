Sometimes football calculus isn’t difficult to decipher. When one team wins the matchup along the line of scrimmage in a thorough and convincing manner, the rest is just conversation.
The Gophers beat up the favored Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday night. That is the headline to a final score, 24-6, that reflected what took place on the field at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Football, in its essence, is won in the trenches, and the Gophers scored a knockout in that area to extend their winning streak against the Cornhuskers to six games.
The defense collected nine sacks.
The offense put together a masterful 14-play, 98-yard touchdown drive.
The Gophers held a 186-36 advantage in rushing yards.
They limited a Nebraska offense that was averaging 41 points to two field goals.
A performance that dominant against a team that came to town with a 5-1 record and No. 25 national ranking restores belief in P.J. Fleck’s statement that he has a “really good football team.”