Scoggins: Gophers’ dismantling of Huskers begins, builds and ends in the trenches

The defensive line disrupted Nebraska’s offense with nine sacks, and the offensive line cleared the way for Darius Taylor and protected Drake Lindsey.

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 18, 2025 at 11:00AM
Gophers defensive linemen Anthony Smith, left, and Jaxon Howard celebrate a sack of Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) in the fourth quarter. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sometimes football calculus isn’t difficult to decipher. When one team wins the matchup along the line of scrimmage in a thorough and convincing manner, the rest is just conversation.

The Gophers beat up the favored Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday night. That is the headline to a final score, 24-6, that reflected what took place on the field at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Football, in its essence, is won in the trenches, and the Gophers scored a knockout in that area to extend their winning streak against the Cornhuskers to six games.

The defense collected nine sacks.

The offense put together a masterful 14-play, 98-yard touchdown drive.

The Gophers held a 186-36 advantage in rushing yards.

They limited a Nebraska offense that was averaging 41 points to two field goals.

A performance that dominant against a team that came to town with a 5-1 record and No. 25 national ranking restores belief in P.J. Fleck’s statement that he has a “really good football team.”

View post on X

A week ago, the Gophers benefitted from Purdue’s ineptitude to pull off an underwhelming win. Friday night, they clobbered the snot out of their opponent.

“Our players were relentless,” Fleck said. “They set the tone from the beginning.”

One play highlighted that tone in blunt visuals.

Nebraska faced a third-and-5 in the final minute of the third quarter. Gophers linebacker Matt Kingsbury blitzed up the middle. Running back Emmett Johnson braced for impact in pass protection, but Kingsbury sent him flying backward with a kaboom hit and then corralled Dylan Raiola for the seventh sack of the game.

The message was delivered and understood at that point.

This was the type of grownup performance that has been missing from the Gophers’ résumé through the first half of the season. Games against Power Four opponents had revealed more warts than strengths, even in wins.

Everything started in the trenches, both sides.

The defensive line began the season as a clear strength, but that group hadn’t been consistently disruptive. The Gophers made Raiola’s night miserable with relentless pressure that often ended with the quarterback staring up from the turf. Anthony Smith, Karter Menz and Jaxon Howard each collected multiple sacks.

The rush overwhelmed Nebraska’s line, and Raiola made the job even tougher by holding on to the ball as if he were waiting at a bus stop. He must have left his pocket awareness back in Lincoln.

Injuries left the Gophers thin at cornerback, a dicey predicament against a top-10 passing offense nationally. The Gophers never let Raiola establish a rhythm or look comfortable because he was smothered by the pass rush and the secondary was sticky in coverage.

An equally important development happened on the other side of the ball. The Gophers’ offensive line finally flexed some muscle and allowed the offense to show balance.

The line play has been concerning and not reflective of Fleck’s tenure. The coaching staff shuffled line combinations, hoping to find something to unlock that group and jumpstart a running game that averaged only 44.3 yards rushing in the first three Big Ten games, easily the lowest mark in the league.

Something clicked Friday. Darius Taylor rushed for 148 yards, including a 71-yard explosive that set up the first touchdown. The offense functions differently when Taylor is given a chance to be effective and paired with Drake Lindsey’s passing.

That combination produced a statement drive that changed the entire tenor of the game.

The Gophers led 7-6 in the third quarter when they started a drive at their 2-yard line. They methodically pushed the Huskers backward with a beautiful blend of run-pass play calls and execution. Seven runs, seven passes, nearly nine minutes drained from the clock.

The sequence ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Lindsey to Le’Meke Brockington.

“It was about putting a hand in the ground, putting the ball down and play football,” Fleck said. “That’s what we preached all week.”

Sounds simple, but when put into action, the results were impressive. The more physical, disciplined team won the game.

Chip Scoggins

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2000 and previously covered the Vikings, Gophers football, Wild, Wolves and high school sports.

