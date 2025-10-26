Gophers

Gophers outclassed, outcoached in brutal defeat at Iowa

Following a 41-3 loss to the Hawkeyes — and losing the Floyd of Rosedale trophy — on Saturday, Minnesota is left searching for answers as the season hangs in the balance.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 26, 2025 at 2:00PM
It's back to the drawing boards for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers as Minnesota turned in its worst performance of the season in Saturday's 38-point defeat at rival Iowa. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

IOWA CITY — As black-and-gold-clad Iowa fans filtered through the concourse at Kinnick Stadium and onto the street on this crisp autumn night, the sounds of disbelieving laughter stood out.

The Hawkeyes faithful were celebrating their team’s 41-3 dismantling of the Gophers in front of 69,250 on Saturday with an aura of, “Can you believe we beat them that bad?!?”

A pair of teams entered the game with identical 5-2 overall records and 3-1 marks in the Big Ten. One left with ownership of the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy. The other left wondering how it could be so thoroughly dominated by a rival.

Yes, it was a blowout.

But the final score might not do it justice.

This stat sums it up best: Through Minnesota’s first four possessions, the Gophers had 1 yard of offense. The Hawkeyes had 31 points.

“They absolutely dominated the football game from start to finish,’’ Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “I told our football team that those were three hours of not very good football. … We did not play our best when we needed to play our absolute best.’’

A Gophers team that eight days earlier played a complete game in a 24-6 thumping of Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium suddenly looked shell-shocked.

Iowa took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in nine plays for a 7-0 lead. After the Hawkeyes defense forced the first of its six three-and-outs on Saturday, Iowa’s offense produced a 46-yard field-goal drive for a 10-0 lead.

Then came what pretty much was the dagger with 3:09 left in the first quarter.

Gophers redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey, so steady and poised through the season’s first seven games, tried to force a throw to tight end Drew Biber into double coverage. Hawkeyes nickelback Zach Lutmer elevated to intercept the pass and raced 34 yards for a touchdown and 17-0 lead.

“I didn’t play well enough,” said Lindsey, who completed 16 of 28 passes for 109 yards but was intercepted three times. “It starts with me, with leadership. Every single play’s got to be super-detailed, and I didn’t execute well enough.”

Lindsey wasn’t the only issue on offense.

The Gophers were limited to 24 rushing yards on 25 carries. Running back Darius Taylor rushed for 1 yard on the first play from scrimmage but didn’t carry the ball again because of what Fleck indicated was an injury situation.

Taylor missed two games earlier in the season because of a hamstring injury.

The Gophers defense, which sacked Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola a program-record nine times, couldn’t contain Hawkeyes QB Mark Gronowski.

The graduate transfer from South Dakota State completed 12 of 19 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, a 29-yarder to Reece Vander Zee that put Iowa up 24-0. Gronowski also rushed nine times for 24 yards, including the opening TD on a 2-yard draw.

Minnesota has lost eight of nine games to Iowa since Fleck took over as coach in 2017.

The one win came in 2023, a 12-10 decision at Kinnick made famous by Cooper DeJean’s 54-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter that was wiped out by his invalid fair catch signal. Fittingly, the Hawkeyes exacted revenge Saturday when Kaden Wetjen returned a Tom Weston punt 50 yards for a touchdown and 31-0 lead only 3:37 into the second quarter.

“He’s one of the best return men in the country, and that’s how it happens,” Fleck said. “That falls on me.”

The Gophers avoided a shutout on Brady Denaburg’s 34-yard field goal with 5 seconds left in the third quarter on one of only two possessions that reached Iowa territory.

Afterward, Fleck was left to sort through a defeat that served as a slap to the face after the Gophers only a week earlier had offered hope that, “Hey, maybe they’ve got something going here.”

Instead, they’re still seeking a sixth win to reach bowl eligibility and will try to do so Saturday at home against Michigan State. After that, they have a bye week, then a trip to No. 6 Oregon, a visit to Northwestern at Wrigley Field and the home finale vs. Wisconsin.

They still have opportunities to finish strong as long as they take the hard lessons they learned on a dark day at Kinnick Stadium.

“We did everything that was opposite of going to win a football game in Iowa City, and that starts and ends with me, period,” Fleck said.

