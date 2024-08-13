Le’Meke Brockington’s Gophers career had early promise two years ago, when he ended his freshman season in spectacular fashion with a game-winning touchdown against Wisconsin.
Gophers receiver Le’Meke Brockington can make the explosive plays — and block, too
A potential breakout sophomore year for Brockington seemed to be coming until he suffered a leg fracture after the fifth game against Louisiana last season.
Brockington surprised himself, returning to contribute on special teams in the regular-season finale against Wisconsin and the bowl game.
“It’s not usual for guys to come back from a broken leg after two months of recovery,” he said.
The Georgia native might again become the big-play threat he was before the injury. His return to the starting role, though, likely has more to do with being the team’s top blocking receiver.
“I take pride in my run blocking,” Brockington said. “I’m doing whatever the team needs me do to. If I got to block, I got to block in order for us to win.”
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck signed Brockington in the 2021 recruiting class out of Colquitt County in Moultrie, Ga. Ex-Gophers and current NFL receiver Rashod Bateman was from nearby Milton, Ga., so that influenced Brockington’s decision to play for Fleck.
Brockington also wanted to block for the Gophers’ standout tailbacks, including All-America Mo Ibrahim. Brockington, a three-star prospect, finished second in his school’s history in career receiving yards, but growing up, he had always played on running teams similar to the Gophers.
“I always took pride in making sure I’m blocking for my running back and my [offensive] linemen and making sure they have a good push upfront,” Brockington said. “Just knowing we were a more run-heavy team, I was more focused on the run scheme plays. How I’m going to be in position blocking teams.”
With a powerful 6-foot, 195-pound frame, Brockington has the ideal build to take on big tacklers and punish those defenders trying to slow down the Gophers run game. He reminds coaches of former Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who stood out as a blocker.
“Le’Meke is one of those guys who pound-for-pound is one of the strongest guys on this football team,” Gophers receivers coach Matt Simon said. “You watch him take that leadership role. He kind of sets that tone from a physicality standpoint. And that part of his leadership has been exceptional for us to see.”
Brockington’s progress as an all-around receiver has also impressed Simon since spring ball.
“For him to become that every-down type of player,” Simon said, “it isn’t just going to be the physicality part of it. Now route running and certainly ball catching — especially with those contested catches — [are among] those things he’s taking steps at now.”
A stable of backs are available to the Gophers this season, including leading rusher Darius Taylor. A formidable rushing attack is paramount, but Fleck strives for balance offensively with transfer quarterback Max Brosmer, who invited Brockington and teammates to train at his family’s home in Roswell, Ga., a suburb north of Atlanta.
“As a group we’re doing a really good job of preparing together,” Brosmer said last weekend after a fall camp scrimmage. “I have fun doing that with the group.”
All-Big Ten returning starter Daniel Jackson, Brockington and senior Elijah Spencer are setting an example about the responsibilities of a receiver. Some talented Minnesota wideouts in past years struggled to block and saw the consequences with less playing time. Brockington doesn’t want that to happen again.
“I feel like I can set the tempo of the game and for the receiving room,” he said. “We’re not just receivers who can catch the ball, but we can be physical blockers as well.”
