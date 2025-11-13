Mike Erickson, in the driver’s seat of the maroon-and-gold 18-wheeler emblazoned with Gophers football branding, put the big rig in reverse and turned the wheel hard to the left.
Navigating the narrow stretch between the Larson Football Performance Center and the Gophers indoor practice facility, Erickson patiently maneuvered the trailer down the loading dock approach, being careful to gently nudge, not run over, the shrubbery with the cab as he guided the semi to a stop.
Awaiting Erickson and co-pilot Faheem Zabar were a staff of assistants and student managers under the tutelage of Brady Gagnon, director of football equipment operations for the Gophers.
Over 40 minutes on this Thursday before Minnesota’s game at Iowa on Oct. 25, the staff would load the trailer with a variety of wheeled trunks of uniforms, helmets and footballs, plus exercise bikes, pallets of hydration products, communications equipment and everything else needed to take this football show on the road.
“The team and that truck,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said, “those are the two things that have to be there for the game to take place.”
Beyond loading and unloading
For Gagnon, a Maple Plain native, it’s a labor of love.
The latest Gophers football trip started this past Sunday afternoon when the semi left Athletes Village ahead of Friday night’s game at No. 8 Oregon.
Gagnon, a Minnesota State Mankato graduate, has interned with the Vikings and Gophers, worked for Florida International and returned to the Gophers in 2019 for his current role with the team — making sure all equipment issues for games and practices are resolved.