What does it take to transport a college football team across the nation?

The Gophers have two trips to the West Coast this season — one for Friday’s game at Oregon. A multiday process starts what they hope is a successful week.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 13, 2025 at 11:00AM
The Gophers equipment team loads up a semitrailer Sunday for the game Friday night at Oregon. With the Big Ten's expansion to the West Coast, it puts more stress on the equipment team. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Mike Erickson, in the driver’s seat of the maroon-and-gold 18-wheeler emblazoned with Gophers football branding, put the big rig in reverse and turned the wheel hard to the left.

Navigating the narrow stretch between the Larson Football Performance Center and the Gophers indoor practice facility, Erickson patiently maneuvered the trailer down the loading dock approach, being careful to gently nudge, not run over, the shrubbery with the cab as he guided the semi to a stop.

Awaiting Erickson and co-pilot Faheem Zabar were a staff of assistants and student managers under the tutelage of Brady Gagnon, director of football equipment operations for the Gophers.

Over 40 minutes on this Thursday before Minnesota’s game at Iowa on Oct. 25, the staff would load the trailer with a variety of wheeled trunks of uniforms, helmets and footballs, plus exercise bikes, pallets of hydration products, communications equipment and everything else needed to take this football show on the road.

“The team and that truck,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said, “those are the two things that have to be there for the game to take place.”

Beyond loading and unloading

For Gagnon, a Maple Plain native, it’s a labor of love.

The latest Gophers football trip started this past Sunday afternoon when the semi left Athletes Village ahead of Friday night’s game at No. 8 Oregon.

Gagnon, a Minnesota State Mankato graduate, has interned with the Vikings and Gophers, worked for Florida International and returned to the Gophers in 2019 for his current role with the team — making sure all equipment issues for games and practices are resolved.

“In theory, anyone could do this job,” Gagnon said. “It’s not like I have super-tough skills that no one else has. It’s more of, ‘How much can you compartmentalize or know what every player wants?’ As the years go on, it’s nice where you just learn what each guy kind of prefers. You know what you’re looking for in cleats and things like that. It’s the level of care that you put into it.”

Like the tip of an iceberg, the loading of the semi is the visible one-third of the work. The other two-thirds happen earlier out of sight, when those trunks are filled with the items essential for the trip.

It’s not only the loading of the semi that’s in play.

Gagnon and his staff, which includes assistant equipment managers Paul Anderson and Zach Nichols, are tasked to keep the Gophers’ ever-frenetic practices running smoothly. The student managers constantly sprint from station to station, managing tackling dummies, footballs, pylons and other items.

“The bulk of the work is done by those 15 to 20 individuals,” Gagnon said of the student managers. “They’re the meat and potatoes of the whole system.”

Driver Mike Erickson, front right, oversees the Gophers equipment team as it loads a semitrailer for Friday night's game at Oregon. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
A Gophers semitrailer transports the team's equipment to faraway games like Friday night's in Eugene, Ore. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

No time wasted

On a typical week, the work toward the next game on the Gophers’ schedule starts at halftime of the current game.

Gagnon’s crew packs up whatever won’t be needed for the second half and prepares it to be loaded onto the semi for transport back to the Larson complex.

“When the game ends, it’s usually about an hour, hour-and-a-half of just cleaning up at the stadium,” Gagnon said. “The way we’re set up at the stadium, every week’s a road game to us because we use the truck every single game.”

A couple of student managers will start washing the uniforms Saturday night, a process that runs into Sunday. A 10-hour day awaits with the bulk of the work on “Sunday projects,” which includes the inspection of pads and helmets for needed repairs.

After the staff takes care of any potential loose ends Tuesday and Wednesday for a Saturday game, the semi is loaded.

Gagnon detailed highlights of the weekly big move:

  • Uniforms for 70 players: “One contingency that we’ve always implemented is no matter what, we pack every uniform, so every jersey and every pant come to every game, no matter home or away. We’ve had instances where just last-minute changes were made to the travel rosters, and we were prepared for it.”
    • Helmets: “For the standard player, they have three, so one of each color [maroon, gold, white]. … If you’re a green dot player [usually the quarterback and a linebacker with radio communications in the helmet], you have a second helmet of each color."
      • Footballs: “We bring all of our practice footballs, so that’s somewhere between 60 or 70 given each week, just for pregame stuff. For actual game footballs, there’s always 24 that we’re able to check in. … We work with Drake [Lindsey, starting quarterback] and our long snapper and specialists … finding a ball that works for different people."
        • Cleats: “We look at the roster and what every guy wears. We have a backup of those. If we have a style that’s very popular in a certain size, we’ll stock extra to that, but we have a separate trunk on the sideline for every style and every size that has somebody in it on the team. So, you’re not wasting space by having a cleat that no one’s wearing.”
          The Gophers equipment team, including Easton Wykes, at top, helps load a semitrailer Sunday for Friday night's game at Oregon. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

          Life on the road

          Everything changed ahead of Friday night’s game at Oregon.

          Because of the Gophers’ bye week, the workers prepared the trunks for load onto the semi for a Sunday afternoon departure. The trek covering more than 1,800 miles requires four days because of federal hours restrictions on over-the-road truckers.

          Erickson has driven the Gophers semi for five years, taking over from 30-year veteran Paul Luxem.

          Driving a truck with the Gophers football branding all over it draws a variety of responses on the road. He will often get a thumbs-up, while others might communicate with a different digit.

          He complimented Nebraska fans for their hospitality but also told the story of how some Iowa fans reacted to the invalid fair catch signal in 2023 that wiped out Cooper DeJean’s late punt return for a touchdown in Minnesota’s 12-10 win.

          “A lot of teams will put you right outside the stadium, but they’ll fence you off [in a secured area]. Not Iowa,” Erickson said of the semi’s parking arrangement. “I even asked for some security out there the last time. I was afraid they’d rip my mirrors off or something. They were mad at the refs, and they’re screaming, ‘Do you have the refs in that truck, too?’ And I said, ‘No, we sent the limo for them guys.’”

          The Gophers equipment team loads up a semi Sunday, preparing for the long haul to Oregon. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
          Driver Mike Erickson drives away Sunday as he hits the road for a trek of 1,800-plus miles to Oregon for the Gophers game Friday night. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

          Oh no, Nike

          Gagnon said the job can be stressful and that one issue he had to sweat through happened in 2022 when the Gophers were set to wear a new set of black uniforms against Western Illinois in Week 2 of the season.

          Problem was, repeated post-COVID-19 delays in production and distribution left the Gophers without the uniforms on the Sunday before the game.

          “Nike more or less said: ‘We don’t think you’re getting them anytime soon. You might want to have a backup plan,’” Gagnon said. “… We were in one of those situations where, from a public standpoint, from a team standpoint, the expectation was we were wearing these uniforms this game, and how do we make that happen?"

          Gagnon worked with FedEx and Nike to get the uniforms released from U.S. Customs in Miami.

          The uniforms arrived in Minnesota a day before the game. Gagnon picked them up in Roseville and drove them to Pine City, Minn., for alterations. He returned to practice in Minneapolis, then drove back up to Pine City to retrieve the uniforms.

          “By Friday evening, they were on the shoulder pads, ready for Saturday,” Gagnon said.

          “We did a whole game ball to them after that,” Gerrit Chernoff, the team’s assistant athletic director/general manager, said of Gagnon and his staff. “That showed the utter dedication to the program.”

          Randy Johnson

          College football reporter

          Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

          Gophers

