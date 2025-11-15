Elections

The most popular vote combo on ballots for Minneapolis mayor? Just Frey.

November 15, 2025

Nearly 1 in 5 voters only had one pick, even though ranked-choice voting allows for multiple candidates.

By Jake Steinberg and

Jeff Hargarten

The Minnesota Star Tribune

With 16 mayoral candidates on the ballot this year, Minneapolis voters could have ranked over 5,800 potential combinations of first-, second- and third-choice votes.

But nearly 1 in 5 voters chose the same approach: they ranked Mayor Jacob Frey. And no one else.

About 18% of Minneapolis voters cast ballots that only ranked Frey, the most common ballot combination in the 2025 mayor’s race. Frey alone was also the most popular ballot combination in 2021, with about 20% of ballots.

Only 4% of voters this year ranked Sen. Omar Fateh and nobody else.

Minneapolis has used ranked-choice voting in municipal elections since 2009. Supporters of the system have argued that it leads to the election of candidates with broad support.

But “undervoting,” or leaving a choice blank, is common. And in the past two elections, Frey’s challengers have attempted to use a system designed to reward consensus into a strategy of collective opposition.

Frey’s challengers banded together, campaigning behind a “slate for change.” The campaigns sent mailers to Minneapolis residences with sample ballots ranking Fateh, DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hampton as first, second and third choices, respectively.

That exact order was the second-most-common ballot.

In the end, about 56,000 ballots ranked some combination of the “slate for change” candidates, including those that left second and third choice blank. More than 61,000 ranked Frey first.

About a quarter of all ballots left their second choice blank, and 37% left their third choice blank.

Turnout was up in most wards compared to 2021. The exception was Ward 2 — which includes the University of Minnesota, Prospect Park and Seward — where registered voter turnout dropped by about 10 points.

In Ward 9, which largely supported Fateh, turnout increased by about 6 percentage points. Most of the ward is inside the state Senate district he represents.

Still, the bellwether areas of south Minneapolis, wards 11, 12 and 13, had the highest voter turnout.

