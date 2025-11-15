Delta is selling a new ticket: Comfort Basic

In May, Delta Air Lines announced a rebranding of its fares. Basic Economy became Delta Main Basic, the old Main Cabin was retitled Delta Main Classic, the former Comfort+ morphed into Delta Comfort, and so on. In all, we counted a dizzying 11 fare types.
The new scheme made us wonder if Delta was preparing to offer its low-frills “Basic” experience for its more upscale seats like Comfort, First and Delta One.
The wonder is over. For some flights starting Nov. 19, Delta is giving us an all-new, 12th fare type: “Delta Comfort Basic.” Confused yet?
Comfort Basic means, basically, that a seat with a little more legroom will get you less perks than Comfort Classic, for a lower price. I know people who would take that bargain. But there are caveats.
Here are some of the limitations of a Comfort Basic ticket:
- There’s a fee of $99-$199 if you change or cancel your flight.
- You can’t select your seat.
- You’ll earn only 2 miles per dollar (5 is standard).
- You can’t receive an upgrade, make a same-day confirmed change or do a same-day standby.
Comfort Basic is hard to find right now, offered in “very select markets.” From Minneapolis-St. Paul, we’ve only found it on flights to Fort Myers, Fla., where travelers might be looking to relax on a budget. But if the concept is successful, we can expect to see Comfort Basic more in the future.
We searched for a one-way flight from MSP to Fort Myers (RSW) on Jan. 7. Delta Comfort is advertised from $189. But when you click on Comfort, you find three options: Delta Comfort Basic at $189, as well as Delta Comfort Classic (the standard experience) for $229, and the fully refundable Delta Comfort Extra for $289.
Beware the middle seat
Online commenters have already sounded the alarm that a Comfort Basic seat will probably be the dreaded middle seat. It says it right there on your booking screen: “Seat(s) assigned after check-in, likely to be middle seat.”