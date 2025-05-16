Delta is rebranding Basic Economy and all of its fare classes. What does it all mean?

Delta Air Lines has uncorked a rebranding of all of its fare types — upending the Basic Economy/Main Cabin/Comfort Plus/etc. order that has dominated the big U.S. airlines for the last decade or so.
The new ticket types can be booked now for trips starting in October, and includes up to a whopping 11 customized fares. Each ticket will consist of one “product” and one “experience.” I think most of us used to call them “classes.”
Let’s try to make sense of it.
Delta’s seating ‘products’
For the “product” aspect, Delta is simplifying the names of the basic seating offerings on its planes. The availability of these seat types varies according to aircraft and route.
- The old Main Cabin becomes Delta Main
- Comfort Plus with the increased legroom becomes Delta Comfort
- First Class becomes Delta First
- Premium Select becomes Delta Premium Select
- Delta One lie-flat suites become... Delta One (no change)
You’ll notice Basic Economy is missing, because Basic Economy was always just a standard Main Cabin seat with few perks (more on that below).
The ‘experiences’
Once you’ve chosen your seating product, it gets more complicated. The next step is to choose your “experience.”
The “Basic” experience means few perks for the lowest price within the product. So, no seat selection, no changes allowed, no upgrades, no SkyMile earning.
That sounds like Basic Economy because it is. Basic Economy will now be known as Delta Main Basic, basically. For now, Basic is only available in Delta Main, but that could change in the future (see below).