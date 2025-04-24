Travel

Delta SkyMiles partnership with Uber opens to everyone today

SkyMiles members can earn a few extra miles on Uber rides and food delivery. Is it worthwhile?

By Simon Peter Groebner

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 24, 2025 at 11:00AM
A traveler navigates the Uber/Lyft rideshare area in Terminal 1 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Starting today, all Delta SkyMiles members can enroll to earn dozens of bonus miles on Uber rides and Uber Eats deliveries.

This new partnership between Delta Air Lines, the primary carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Uber, the leading rideshare service, replaces a longtime tryst between Delta and Uber’s rival Lyft. It was first announced in January at the CES convention in Las Vegas.

Members can start earning miles on Uber today by linking their SkyMiles and Uber accounts at delta.com/uber. Eager Delta loyalists who had joined an Uber waitlist were able to make this change on Tuesday.

Once you link accounts, there are four main ways to earn SkyMiles:

  • 3 miles per dollar on scheduled Uber Reserve trips.
    • 2 miles per dollar on premium Uber Comfort and Uber Black rides.
      • 1 mile per dollar on base UberX trips to and from the airport.
        • 1 mile per dollar on the Uber Eats food-delivery service, but only on orders over $40.

          Also, anyone using one of the popular Delta SkyMiles American Express cards will earn an additional 1 mile per dollar on these purchases.

          Our first impressions of these changes? Not so much.

          Since a typical Uber ride costs $10 to $50, it would take a whole lot of Ubers to amass the thousands of SkyMiles necessary for award travel.

          The best redemption comes with prebooked Uber Reserve rides, but we have found that trying to schedule a car in advance is sometimes more of a hassle than it’s worth.

          Meanwhile, the 1-mile earning rate on UberX (but only for airport rides!), as well as the 1-mile rate and $40 order minimum for Uber Eats, are rather stingy.

          Still, the new SkyMiles-Uber earnings are better than nothing — especially in combination with a SkyMiles Amex or another decent travel rewards credit card. The SkyMiles Platinum and Reserve Amex cards, for example, both offer a $10 monthly rideshare credit, which is a better deal than 1 to 3 miles on the dollar.

          But it’s easy enough to go link your Uber and SkyMiles accounts right now and then forget about it.

          about the writer

          about the writer

          Simon Peter Groebner

          Travel Editor

          Simon Peter Groebner is Travel editor for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

          See Moreicon

          More from Travel

          See More

          Travel

          Delta SkyMiles partnership with Uber opens to everyone today

          card image

          SkyMiles members can earn a few extra miles on Uber rides and food delivery. Is it worthwhile?

          Travel

          Stuck for hours on a parked plane? Here are your rights.

          card image

          Business

          For some Minnesotans, air disasters trigger increased fear of flying and less travel

          card image