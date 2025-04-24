Delta SkyMiles partnership with Uber opens to everyone today

Starting today, all Delta SkyMiles members can enroll to earn dozens of bonus miles on Uber rides and Uber Eats deliveries.
This new partnership between Delta Air Lines, the primary carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Uber, the leading rideshare service, replaces a longtime tryst between Delta and Uber’s rival Lyft. It was first announced in January at the CES convention in Las Vegas.
Members can start earning miles on Uber today by linking their SkyMiles and Uber accounts at delta.com/uber. Eager Delta loyalists who had joined an Uber waitlist were able to make this change on Tuesday.
Once you link accounts, there are four main ways to earn SkyMiles:
- 3 miles per dollar on scheduled Uber Reserve trips.
- 2 miles per dollar on premium Uber Comfort and Uber Black rides.
- 1 mile per dollar on base UberX trips to and from the airport.
- 1 mile per dollar on the Uber Eats food-delivery service, but only on orders over $40.
Also, anyone using one of the popular Delta SkyMiles American Express cards will earn an additional 1 mile per dollar on these purchases.
Our first impressions of these changes? Not so much.
Since a typical Uber ride costs $10 to $50, it would take a whole lot of Ubers to amass the thousands of SkyMiles necessary for award travel.
The best redemption comes with prebooked Uber Reserve rides, but we have found that trying to schedule a car in advance is sometimes more of a hassle than it’s worth.