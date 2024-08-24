PHILADELPHIA – The Vikings’ 2024 preseason is complete, and they’ll have an interesting decision to make on the quarterback who helped them compile a perfect preseason record.
What we learned from the Vikings’ 26-3 preseason victory over the Eagles
Jaren Hall got his first start of the preseason on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, after leading a game-winning drive against the Raiders and posting a perfect passer rating last week in Cleveland. In the Vikings’ 26-3 win over the Eagles on Saturday, Hall went 17 of 25 for 189 yards, throwing two touchdown passes and directing five scoring drives. The second-year QB finished his preseason 28 of 46 for 339 yards and four touchdowns.
1. Hall closes preseason in style
His first drive nearly ended with a turnover; Hall overshot Trishton Jackson over the middle, and Tristin McCollum picked off Hall before Cooper DeJean’s collision with Lucky Jackson led to an illegal contact penalty that wiped out the interception. The infraction, arguably not DeJean’s most consequential against a Minnesota team in the past year, gave Hall a restart, and the quarterback was impressive after that, particularly on third down. He finished 6 of 8 for 69 yards and two touchdowns on third downs, while being pressured three times. Hall made good decisions, showed an instinct that helped him escape the pocket for a first down and had good touch on a few downfield throws. The Vikings likely want to keep him as their third quarterback, and could have him available as an emergency QB on game days, even if he’s on the practice squad thanks to a new NFL rule, but they’d have to decide whether it’s worth the risk of exposing him to waivers if they try to get him to the practice squad. The fear of losing Hall to another team might be enough for the Vikings to keep Hall on the 53-man roster.
2. Pressures pile up from Eagles defense
Hall’s statistics might have been even more impressive if not for a steady series of pressure from the Eagles’ defense, which turned three of the QB’s red zone drives into field goals with a sack that ended one drive and a pressure that short-circuited two others. Hall’s second touchdown pass, to Justin Hall, came a play after he overshot an open TD throw to the wide receiver with Julian Okwara hitting him off the left side of the line. His final play of the day, where he escaped the pocket to his right and threw into the end zone, had Kevin O’Connell complaining to officials about an Okwara hit he thought should have been flagged. O’Connell had planned to play Hall for three quarters,but took him out of the game after the play. For the game, the Eagles sacked Vikings quarterbacks four times and registered nine hits.
3. McGlothern finishes preseason with another active day
Undrafted free agent Dwight McGlothern has been one of the stars of the Vikings’ preseason, and he closed the exhibition schedule with several plays that could help his case for a roster spot. McGlothern knifed in off the edge to tackle Lew Nichols for a one-yard loss on a fourth down and forced another turnover on downs with a corner blitz where Tanner McKee overshot E.J. Jenkins as McGlothern clung to his left ankle in an attempt to wrest him down. The Vikings called corner blitzes throughout the day, with Akayleb Evans pressuring Kenny Pickett unblocked in the second quarter and Fabian Moreau registering his own second-quarter pressure of Pickett.
4. Vikings run game impresses again
The regular season will tell the story, but the Vikings seem committed to the idea of building a more productive run game through more frequent use of heavy personnel and downhill runs. We saw it again on Saturday, with Myles Gaskin carrying 13 times for 61 yards in the first half and the Vikings running 33 times for 119 yards overall. N’Keal Harry, who’s moved from wide receiver to tight end, could make the roster to start the season with T.J. Hockenson recovering from his torn ACL and Robert Tonyan still battling back spasms. He had catches of 24 and 14 yards on Saturday, but he’s also given the Vikings another physical presence on the edge of the line of scrimmage. Trent Sherfield, another stout run blocker at receiver, could make the roster as well, and the Vikings figure to use fullback C.J. Ham more this year. Again, things could change during the year, but the team’s approach in the preseason seemed to signal its intent.
5. Reichard’s leg strength shines
Rookie kicker Will Reichard has shown over and over again in training camp he can hit from just about anywhere, and on Saturday, the Vikings sent him out for a 57-yard attempt on the last of his five field goals in the game. Even though his kick was a bit of a line drive, it cleared the crossbar with room to spare. That’s been the story with Reichard through a nearly flawless preseason. Have the Vikings found their answer at kicker? That answer will come through more consequential kicks than preseason attempts, but Reichard couldn’t have started much better.
