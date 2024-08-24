What we learned from the Vikings’ 26-3 preseason victory over the Eagles

His first drive nearly ended with a turnover; Hall overshot Trishton Jackson over the middle, and Tristin McCollum picked off Hall before Cooper DeJean’s collision with Lucky Jackson led to an illegal contact penalty that wiped out the interception. The infraction, arguably not DeJean’s most consequential against a Minnesota team in the past year, gave Hall a restart, and the quarterback was impressive after that, particularly on third down. He finished 6 of 8 for 69 yards and two touchdowns on third downs, while being pressured three times. Hall made good decisions, showed an instinct that helped him escape the pocket for a first down and had good touch on a few downfield throws. The Vikings likely want to keep him as their third quarterback, and could have him available as an emergency QB on game days, even if he’s on the practice squad thanks to a new NFL rule, but they’d have to decide whether it’s worth the risk of exposing him to waivers if they try to get him to the practice squad. The fear of losing Hall to another team might be enough for the Vikings to keep Hall on the 53-man roster.