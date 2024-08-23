Vikings QB Jaren Hall will start preseason finale against the Eagles

The Vikings will start second-year quarterback Jaren Hall during Saturday’s exhibition finale against the Eagles in Philadelphia, coach Kevin O’Connell said Thursday.
Quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens are not expected to play. Quarterback Matt Corral, acquired last week after J.J. McCarthy’s injury, will also be available.
“We’ll be sitting some guys,” O’Connell said.
Vikings sign two former Gophers
The Vikings signed two former Gophers on Thursday to positions thinned by injuries. With running back DeWayne McBride nursing a right knee injury, the Vikings signed running back Mo Ibrahim, the Gophers’ leader in career rushing yards and touchdowns who spent most of last season on the Lions’ practice squad. The Vikings also added offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga while Dan Feeney and Dalton Risner are injured.
The Vikings waived tight end Trey Knox with an injury designation, and waived cornerback Jacobi Francis. Knox was injured in practice this week.
Thompson on season-ending IR
Standout special teamer NaJee Thompson, a second-year cornerback, cleared waivers and reverted to season-ending injured reserve on Thursday. In a procedural move, the Vikings waived Thompson on Wednesday with an injury designation after determining he needed more time to recover from a knee injury that has kept him out all summer.
