Sweeping Trump tariffs shock global economy, draw calls for talks

FRANKFURT, Germany — U.S. President Donald Trump’s s weeping new tariffs shocked governments and investors, provoking dismay, threats of retaliation and calls for negotiations to rescind the stiff new import taxes imposed on goods from countries around the world. Global stocks sagged.
China accused the U.S. of ‘’bullying’’ and the European said it was ready to retaliate, with French officials suggesting measures to hit U.S. big tech companies.
Yet the calls for making a deal from the EU, the U.K. and Japan indicated a lack of appetite for escalating trade tensions with the world’s biggest economy and fear that slapping tariffs on U.S. goods will only make things worse.
Trump said Wednesday that the import taxes, ranging from 10% to 49%, would do to U.S. trading partners what they have long done to the U.S. He maintains they will draw factories and jobs back to the United States.
‘‘Taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years,‘’ he said. ‘’But it is not going to happen anymore.‘’
Trump imposed a 34% levy on goods from China on top of an earlier 20% tariff, as well as a 20% tariff on the European Union, 24% on Japan and 25% on South Korea.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called for trade talks and said that ‘’there are no winners in trade wars and tariff wars, and protectionism is not a way out ... It is clear to everyone that more and more countries are opposing the U.S.’s unilateral bullying actions, such as imposing tariffs.‘’
China, which is a key exporter to the U.S. of everything from kitchenware to clothing, has already announced a raft of retaliatory measures set to raise prices for U.S. consumers.