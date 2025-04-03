UnitedHealth Group sues tech giant Broadcom over ‘exorbitant’ price hikes

In a battle of corporate behemoths, an arm of UnitedHealth Group claims it will lose access to critical software unless it capitulates to “exorbitant” price increases demanded by vendor Broadcom Inc.
United Healthcare Services sued Broadcom Wednesday over software that is “ubiquitous” throughout the Eden Prairie-based health insurer’s computer systems.
The UnitedHealth subsidiary, which provides the company’s administrative services, is asking a federal court for an injunction to stop Silicon Valley-based Broadcom from terminating its contract and cutting off service on April 18.
Broadcom is perhaps best known for its broad range of computer hardware products, but since its 2018 purchase of CA Inc., the company has expanded aggressively into software for the corporate market.
United Healthcare Services began licensing CA’s mainframe computer software and maintenance support services in 2006. The company claims in its heavily redacted lawsuit that Broadcom is supposed to renew those licenses and services with limited price increases.
But this year, UnitedHealth alleges, Broadcom refused to honor its contractual commitments.
“Instead, Broadcom is attempting to coerce United into paying hundreds of millions of dollars more for access to CA software,” according to the suit filed in U.S. District Court for Minnesota.
Simply switching to another software vendor isn’t an option.