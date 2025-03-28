Report: UnitedHealth Group scrubs DEI from some company website pages

UnitedHealth Group has scrubbed mentions of diversity, equity and inclusion goals from parts of its corporate website, including a career page that formerly included a dedicated section on DEI, according to reporting this week from TechCrunch.
The changes come amid a pullback on stated diversity goals at corporations in Minnesota and across the U.S. amid Trump administration scrutiny of DEI programs.
It wasn’t clear what drove the changes, TechCrunch reported.
The Minnesota Star Tribune found Friday morning that the company was still posting online its most recent Sustainability Report, which asserts the focus at UnitedHealth Group in 2023 included “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion.”
The company did not immediately comment to the Star Tribune. Without offering further details, UnitedHealth Group told Reuters this week: “We comply with existing and emerging laws while striving to support what is best for the communities we serve.”
Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealth Group is Minnesota’s largest company by revenue, with about 19,000 employees in the state. It runs UnitedHealthcare, the nation’s largest health insurer, as well as a fast-growing division called Optum for health care services.
TechCrunch reports that several web pages dedicated to DEI no longer load and now redirect to a “page not found” error. In addition, a section of the company’s career page that previously included a dedicated section for DEI doesn’t appear anymore on the same live page.
The company also removed a 2022 blog post featuring a conversation with its vice president of DEI, according to TechCrunch.