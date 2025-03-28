Health Care

Report: UnitedHealth Group scrubs DEI from some company website pages

Eden Prairie-based health company was still posting Friday its most recent Sustainability Report promoting diversity, equity and inclusion goals.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 28, 2025 at 2:27PM
UnitedHealth Group has its headquarters at the Optum corporate campus in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. (Carlos Gonzalez)

UnitedHealth Group has scrubbed mentions of diversity, equity and inclusion goals from parts of its corporate website, including a career page that formerly included a dedicated section on DEI, according to reporting this week from TechCrunch.

The changes come amid a pullback on stated diversity goals at corporations in Minnesota and across the U.S. amid Trump administration scrutiny of DEI programs.

It wasn’t clear what drove the changes, TechCrunch reported.

The Minnesota Star Tribune found Friday morning that the company was still posting online its most recent Sustainability Report, which asserts the focus at UnitedHealth Group in 2023 included “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The company did not immediately comment to the Star Tribune. Without offering further details, UnitedHealth Group told Reuters this week: “We comply with existing and emerging laws while striving to support what is best for the communities we serve.”

Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealth Group is Minnesota’s largest company by revenue, with about 19,000 employees in the state. It runs UnitedHealthcare, the nation’s largest health insurer, as well as a fast-growing division called Optum for health care services.

TechCrunch reports that several web pages dedicated to DEI no longer load and now redirect to a “page not found” error. In addition, a section of the company’s career page that previously included a dedicated section for DEI doesn’t appear anymore on the same live page.

The company also removed a 2022 blog post featuring a conversation with its vice president of DEI, according to TechCrunch.

The Star Tribune reported in February that Maplewood-based 3M wiped its website of prominent mentions of diversity, equity and inclusion work.

At the time, UnitedHealth Group was one of several large companies in the state that didn’t participate in a Star Tribune survey on the status of DEI goals at corporations.

In 2022, the company’s philanthropic arm pledged $100 million over 10 years for scholarships and support to promote a more racially and ethnically diverse workforce in health care.

Related Coverage

MN Fortune 500

Slew of Minnesota companies beyond Target go mute on DEI

Business

United Health Foundation pledges $100 million to help diversify health care workforce
about the writer

about the writer

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics.

See Moreicon

More from Health Care

See More

Health Care

Report: UnitedHealth Group scrubs DEI from some company website pages

card image

Eden Prairie-based health company was still posting Friday its most recent Sustainability Report promoting diversity, equity and inclusion goals.

Health Care

Federal funding cuts at University of Minnesota antiviral research center leave researchers scrambling

card image

Health Care

Feds cut $226M in Minnesota aid for COVID public health response

card image