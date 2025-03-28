More than 350,000 notices sent over $69M class action settlement at UnitedHealth Group

More than 350,000 current and former employees at UnitedHealth Group have been sent notices about a proposed $69 million settlement in a class action lawsuit alleging workers lost millions in investment returns because the company offered low-performing 401(k) plan options from Wells Fargo.
The settlement notices, which were sent by email or regular mail as of March 24, say a federal judge in Minneapolis will decide during a fairness hearing on June 12, 2025, whether to grant the settlement final approval.
Each class member’s proportional share of the net settlement proceeds will be based in part on the balance they invested in certain Wells Fargo Target Date Funds at any time since April 23, 2015, according to a website with settlement details.
“Plaintiff filed a class action complaint … alleging that [UnitedHealth Group] violated ERISA’s fiduciary duties of prudence and loyalty,” according to the settlement notice, which used the abbreviation for the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. “Defendants deny all of the claims made in the complaint [and] deny all allegations of wrongdoing.”
Wells Fargo sold off its asset management business years ago.
First filed in 2021, the lawsuit alleges UnitedHealth Group failed workers by retaining Wells Fargo investment funds as a key option in its employee retirement plan. The funds were relatively poor performers, the lead plaintiff in the case alleges, yet UnitedHealth Group stuck with Wells Fargo due to concerns about the “balance of trade” between the health care company and the big bank.
Judge John Tunheim of the U.S. District Court of Minnesota substantially denied UnitedHealth Group’s motion for summary judgement in the case in March 2024. In his ruling, Tunheim wrote that “a reasonable trier of fact could easily find” the lead plaintiff caught the company “with its hand in the cookie jar.”
The parties announced the $69 million settlement in December.