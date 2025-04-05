Tolkkinen: Rural Minnesota teen paralyzed in hockey game finds reason for hope

In late January, Erica Drum of rural west-central Minnesota got almost the worst news a parent can receive.
Her son, Jackson, had been badly injured in a hockey game in Canada. A slam into the boards had broken the 17-year-old’s neck and left him paralyzed. Doctors told them that the fractures in his C-1 and C-2 vertebrae were complete, meaning that he was a quadriplegic and that he might not ever breathe on his own again.
“There was like no chance of recovery, is what the hospital in Canada told us,” she said.
As they searched for a place in the U.S. that could treat spinal cord injuries, even the prestigious Mayo Clinic declined to take him. Official there said that based on the MRI images of the injuries, they would recommend that Jackson go to long-term care, Erica said.
Instead, the family arranged medical transport aboard an airplane from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Atlanta, where he was whisked to the Shepherd Center, which treats brain and spinal cord injuries and has a youth center.
It was there that Jackson began surprising them. He reported that he could feel when they hugged him. He started being able to move some fingers. He can now move all of his toes and his knees.
Doctors at the Shepherd Center told the family that his vertebrae weren’t completely broken; in medical parlance, they called it an incomplete injury. That meant that some messages were able to travel from his brain throughout his body. The doctors have started to wean him off the ventilator and though it is painful, Jackson has been able to breathe on his own for up to 10 hours at a time.
“Today, actually, for the first time, in his legs, he could feel the temperature of water,” his mom said. “Before, he could not feel the temperature of water. A lot of people with spinal cord injuries cannot tell the temperature of different things.”