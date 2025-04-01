Tolkkinen: Fergus Falls woman opens her door to all for weekly soup nights

FERGUS FALLS - When Rita Nau moved to Fergus Falls during the pandemic, she didn’t know a soul.
It can be hard to make friends in America, and greater Minnesota is no exception. But Nau has found ways. In January, the former restaurateur began baking bread and making soup for neighbors, friends and friends of friends — really, anybody who wanted to swing by her home on a Wednesday evening.
“I feel like we’re going into a very difficult time in our country,” Nau said. “I need to know the people in my community.”
On a recent soup night at her house, I encountered an artist, a registered nurse, a doctor, a trio of quilters, a history professor, father-son kinetic sculptors, the library lady and the former mayor. People dropped cash into a ceramic dish to help cover costs and accepted a bowl of smooth potato-bacon soup. They chose from among several kinds of freshly baked bread. On the brightly spangled tablecloth sat small dishes of extra bacon and cheese.
There were children. There were retirees. Some, like Nau, hadn’t lived in Fergus Falls long. Others were born and raised there. Some visitors stayed just a few minutes. Others chatted in the living room full of art and comfy furniture until nighttime closed off the view of Lake Alice.
And you know something? I don’t think I saw anybody on their phones. Not even the kids. People were joking. Swapping news. Swapping ideas. There were heart-to-hearts. Easy sharing of intimacies.
“I think it’s something everybody needs and craves right now,” said Naomi Schliesman, an artist, who was there with her young daughter, Zara. “It’s creating hope and also creating a sense of community.”
Nau’s daughter set a pan of fresh almond bars on the table. The elderly dog, Stella, behaved with perfect decorum until someone opened the patio door, and she raced out after a bunny, heedlessly tearing across driveways and yards, eventually returning safely.