Tolkkinen: Fergus Falls woman opens her door to all for weekly soup nights

As the evening progressed, another connection revealed itself. It turned out that Nau and I had recently been at the same event in Ottertail — the $10-per-head talk given by U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach. I was there to write about it. Nau was there to protest. This 70-something widow, so warm and gracious to her guests, was also a spitfire political heckler, the first of several protesters to stand up that evening and interrupt the congresswoman and get escorted out of the room.