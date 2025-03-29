Tolkkinen: Greater Minnesota homeowners nervous about rising costs are taking on renters

Things didn’t go so well for Amanda Wilde of Taconite the last time she let strangers rent space in her house.
That was about a year ago. They never paid rent, didn’t work, and had two big dogs that terrified her young son. They stayed for months.
But like others across greater Minnesota, Wilde is feeling financially pinched, so she’s willing to consider renting out space in her house once again. This time, she’s being picky. She has already rejected some applicants. This time, she specifically wants someone who is quiet and pays the rent, preferably another parent who can swap child care.
“I could really use some more income to help with the bills,” said Wilde, who lives on Social Security payments. “I’m concerned with what’s going on in the political sphere, with possible cuts to Social Security.”
I don’t know how many people across Minnesota are opening up their homes to renters. The idea is one that has been pitched by housing advocates to alleviate the housing crunch, but the homeowners I talked to aren’t doing it out of sheer altruism. They’re alarmed by how significantly inflation has eroded their ability to buy groceries and pay their bills, and are willing — if not all that eager — to take in strangers.
Fanning their concerns is talk of federal spending cuts in programs that benefit low-income Minnesotans, as well as the tariffs that have ignited a trade war and threatened to increase costs for people here.
“The Trump stuff made me a little nervous with tariffs and whatnot,” said Pat Dillon of St. Cloud, who posted an ad online recently looking for someone to rent the downstairs section of his townhouse.
He was especially worried earlier this month when Ontario Premier Doug Ford of Canada slapped 25% tariffs on electricity his province supplies to several U.S. states, including parts of Minnesota. The tariff, in retaliation for the tariffs President Donald Trump imposed on Canada, was short-lived, but it lent a feeling of instability to people who don’t enjoy much cash cushion.