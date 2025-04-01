Parents of two paralyzed Minnesota athletes want MSHSL to increase insurance coverage

Life for Ethan Glynn and his family changed in an instant when didn’t get up after making a tackle in his first game on the ninth-grade football team in 2022.
By the time his father, Corey Glynn, got to him, Ethan couldn’t feel his arms and legs, Corey said in an interview. Ethan would spend the next few months in the hospital. At first, his family didn’t know if he’d come off a ventilator.
He remains paralyzed from the shoulders down.
After Ethan’s injury, Corey found out his son wasn’t covered by the Minnesota State High School League’s insurance policy. Their family would have to cover the costs of a powered wheelchair, van, home modifications, physical therapy and Ethan’s other needs.
“Ethan wore the same school colors, played with the same heart and represented the very same school as the JV and varsity,” Ethan’s mother, Cassidy Durkin, told a Minnesota Senate committee last week, “yet he was denied the same protection as the other players.”
That left their family “not only disappointed but scrambling,” Corey said.
The wheelchair and van alone cost a combined $125,000, Corey said. He wasn’t sure what Ethan’s care cost in total.
Glynn and Durkin are asking the Legislature to require that the Minnesota State High School League cover ninth-grade athletes and increase its coverage limits. They spoke to the Minnesota Senate Education Committee along with Mike and Leslie Jablonski, whose son Jack was paralyzed in a high school hockey game in 2011.