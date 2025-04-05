Bloomington eyes modern rooming houses for budget-conscious renters

A young woman moves to the city to pursue a career. She rents a room with a shared living space to come home to after work.
It’s not just a storyline from “Little Women.” Until they fell out of favor, boarding and rooming houses were a common thread in people’s lives, offering a low-cost way to live independently.
Now, Bloomington is considering bringing back something like them as it seeks to build deeply affordable housing that could serve low-income residents as well as seniors, students and mobile professionals, like flight attendants who travel from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
“We think co-living could help meet that need,” Emily Hestbech, a Bloomington city planner, told the planning commission.
The modern take on the rooming house has grown more popular, particularly in more expensive coastal markets or places like Chicago and Denver, because it’s cheaper for both developers and renters. The buildings often feature individually leased bedrooms with shared common space, such as living rooms or kitchens.
It’s still relatively unusual in the Twin Cities area, but not unheard of.
Some student housing near the University of Minnesota campus functions on a similar, rent-by-bed model. Hennepin County has financed independent living single-room occupancy housing in Minneapolis and Robbinsdale for renters who were previously homeless. Designed to be affordable without assistance, they run between $450 and $750 per month, county spokesperson Sarah McKenzie wrote in an email.
Bloomington’s draft ordinance would establish “co-living” in city code, making it easier to construct housing with individual room leases and shared kitchen, living and sometimes bathroom space.