The Vikings signed quarterback Daniel Jones to their active roster Tuesday. They waived quarterback Brett Rypien to make room for the former Giants starter, whom they added to their practice squad Nov. 27 after he’d been released by New York.
Vikings sign QB Daniel Jones to their active roster for the playoffs
The former Giants starting quarterback, who has been on the Vikings' practice squad since Nov. 27, brings postseason experience to the team.
With Jones’ signing, the Vikings could receive a compensatory draft pick if he chooses to leave in free agency this offseason.
On Dec. 30, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the possibility of Jones being elevated and said the quarterback had “been quietly working behind the scenes putting in some phenomenal work.” At the time, O’Connell said there had not been any discussions about whether signing Jones to the active roster would affect the current quarterback depth chart of Sam Darnold at No. 1 and Nick Mullens as his backup.
Jones has appeared in two playoff games in his career, both during the 2022 season while with the Giants. He beat the Vikings 35-24 at U.S. Bank Stadium in the wild-card round and then lost to the Eagles in the divisional round.
Jones lost to the Vikings 28-6 in Week 1 this season before being benched Nov. 18 with the Giants at 2-8. He was released a few days later.
“This is an awesome opportunity,” Jones said on Nov. 29 after arriving in Minnesota. “Looking forward to learning the system, building relationships with these guys and helping the team.”
