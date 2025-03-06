Ben Goessling: The Vikings want to re-sign Murphy, but they need additional help at cornerback. Davis, whom the Lions acquired in a trade with the Buccaneers, could be just the kind of physical presence they need at outside corner. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound corner was a fit in Aaron Glenn’s aggressive man coverage schemes until he broke his jaw in December, and he’s been a capable run defender who’s not afraid to involve himself in the play. He’s had a reputation for grabbing receivers (which also made him a good fit with the Lions), but when he’s got a chance to press and make contact at the snap, he’s shown he can be a disruptive corner. His ball skills also could make him a fit in Minnesota; he led the NFL in pass breakups in both 2019 and 2020. If the Vikings could get Davis and re-sign Murphy, they’d have the foundation of a strong secondary with Metellus for the next several years.