Tight end Josh Oliver, Vikings agree to terms on three-year contract extension

Less than an hour before Vikings players were to begin a three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, the team agreed to a three-year contract extension with tight end Josh Oliver.
Oliver, the 6-foot-5, 259-pound bulldozer known for his blocking, was entering the final season of a three-year, $21 million deal he signed during 2023 free agency.
His new deal is worth up to $27.5 million, according to an NFL source.
The extension provides the Vikings a layer of security by signing their top two tight ends, T.J. Hockenson and Oliver, through at least 2027.
The deal also rewards Oliver, a former 2019 third-round pick by the Jaguars who developed into a reliable blocker during his time in Baltimore.
Oliver, 28, has steadily grown his role over two years in Minnesota. He has been one of the game’s best blockers and also dabbled more as a receiver. He has matched his career-high 22 receptions each of the last two years, including a career-high 258 receiving yards last season.
Oliver’s presence becomes increasingly important as coach Kevin O’Connell aims to run the ball more effectively alongside new quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.