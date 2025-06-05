A: This was a part of the plan the whole time, just knowing that we would have these resources, maybe moving on from that first core that we inherited and kind of came to this place here. Pressure — obviously I’m not one of the players on the field — but we brought in a lot of players that wake up every day trying to be the best version of themselves, so when you approach every day that way, I feel you don’t look too far in front of your face.
Coach Kevin O’Connell talks to Vikings quarterbacks, including J.J. McCarthy (9), during practice on Monday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Q: How do you project McCarthy after he missed his rookie year and threw fewer passes than his peers in college?
A: It’s a lot of projection, but it’s projection with other things that might be a little more known. We think about the team around him, right? So how do we support J.J. We provide a really good offensive line in front of him to protect him, to protect the passer, also to be able to run the football and set our whole offense up in down and distances that make it easier on him and make it easier on any quarterback, to be frank. With J.J., the bet has always been the talent and the football makeup. ... The gap between what he’s been able to show just because it’s been a small sample and what’s to come is our belief in the football makeup. He’s going to go home just like Kevin, like myself, like the leaders in this organization and give every single thing he can to the accomplishment of our goals, and I can sleep at night with that, right? I talk about minimize regret all the time. I’m never going to regret going into battle with people like that.
Q: What were your expectations for McCarthy before the injury last August?
A: It’d be hard for me to talk about that alone because when you have a QB Ph.D or a QB Nobel laureate in your building, you lean on [O’Connell] often. So, we had constant dialogue and conversation about what we wanted for J.J. that year and he started exceeding them pretty quickly. We were pretty clear, I think, publicly that we didn’t want him to play. We just thought for the kind of better success of his career, it’s better to sit and watch. He kind of pushed. He was pushing a little bit to maybe even becoming the backup or different things like that, but just the day-over-day growth he would show, he was so coachable. ... And you really saw the arm talent and different things like that, the ability to move in the pocket. He was on the come. We were excited about it. ... If people remember, the Raiders played their first-team defense while he was in the [preseason] game. So, we did get a little glimpse of seeing him against regular season NFL-type players. We just loved it. Not only just the play but how he played. He threw the interception as people remember. You talk to the coaches, there was just a positivity and a joy that he played with that he was going to come back and he had that great recovery. Those are moments that matter. Not necessarily that he completed the passes, but he didn’t go in the tank, he came over on the sideline, got his coaching point, took it and went out there and played with his teammates. That was an exciting time for us. What was so amazing about the injury was how he handled it, the maturity with how he handled it. I remember him saying, “Well, this will give Sam [Darnold] just the platform he needs,” and obviously Sam went on to have the year he had.
Q: How much time did you spend looking for comparable situations before deciding to roll with a 22-year-old quarterback taking over a team ready to contend for a Super Bowl?