Souhan: Could Jaire Alexander be the piece that elevates the Vikings to Super Bowl contenders?

The Green Bay Packers released star cornerback Jaire Alexander on Monday, after he turned down a one-year contract offer.
Alexander is one of the ten best cornerbacks in the NFL. He has been plagued by injuries and was suspended by the Packers for one game in 2023 after inserting himself into the pregame coin flip against Carolina and almost botching the team’s intended decision.
When asked whether the suspension was for that incident alone, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, “It’s never for one thing.”
Packers president Mark Murphy was quoted as saying of Alexander’s departure, “He has been a great player. Obviously, elite talent. Unfortunately, just injured a lot. Unfortunately that’s a big part of the game.”
Alexander is entering free agency waving a handful of red flags. Here are 11 reasons why the Vikings should give him the green light and sign him:
Alexander fits
The Vikings have built a remarkably sound and talented roster. If there is one weakness, it is in cornerback depth. The best way to improve cornerback depth is to sign a great corner.
Alexander would start opposite Isaiah Rodgers with Byron Murphy Jr., in the slot. That would allow young corner Mekhi Blackmon or veteran Jeff Okudah to be quality depth instead of a weak-link starter.
Money matters
Alexander seemed to drive the Packers’ brain trust bonkers, but if the Vikings signed him to a one-year deal, he’d be motivated to prove he’s worth a lucrative long-term deal. Odds are he’d be on his best behavior.