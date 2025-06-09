Souhan: Could Jaire Alexander be the piece that elevates the Vikings to Super Bowl contenders?

Vikings

Souhan: From hated rivals to future teammates ... what could Jaire Alexander’s future look like?

After reports that Alexander is being released by the Packers, the Vikings might be the best in the NFL at turning red flags into green ones.

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 9, 2025 at 11:00PM
After news broke on Monday that the Green Bay Packers were releasing former Pro Bowl and All-Pro CB Jaire Alexander, NFL analysts around the league linked him to the Minnesota Vikings due to their common needs. (Anthony Souffle)

The Green Bay Packers released star cornerback Jaire Alexander on Monday, after he turned down a one-year contract offer.

Alexander is one of the ten best cornerbacks in the NFL. He has been plagued by injuries and was suspended by the Packers for one game in 2023 after inserting himself into the pregame coin flip against Carolina and almost botching the team’s intended decision.

When asked whether the suspension was for that incident alone, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, “It’s never for one thing.”

Packers president Mark Murphy was quoted as saying of Alexander’s departure, “He has been a great player. Obviously, elite talent. Unfortunately, just injured a lot. Unfortunately that’s a big part of the game.”

Alexander is entering free agency waving a handful of red flags. Here are 11 reasons why the Vikings should give him the green light and sign him:

Alexander fits

The Vikings have built a remarkably sound and talented roster. If there is one weakness, it is in cornerback depth. The best way to improve cornerback depth is to sign a great corner.

Alexander would start opposite Isaiah Rodgers with Byron Murphy Jr., in the slot. That would allow young corner Mekhi Blackmon or veteran Jeff Okudah to be quality depth instead of a weak-link starter.

Money matters

Alexander seemed to drive the Packers’ brain trust bonkers, but if the Vikings signed him to a one-year deal, he’d be motivated to prove he’s worth a lucrative long-term deal. Odds are he’d be on his best behavior.

Vikings coaches

Kevin O’Connell has built a reputation as one of the most player-friendly head coaches in the NFL. Brian Flores has built a reputation as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league, and he has the respect of his players. If Alexander cares about organizational culture and comfort, he’ll sign with the Vikings.

Winning

The Vikings are coming off a 14-win season and have improved their roster. Alexander could increase his future value by becoming a key player on another winner.

The rivalry

Brett Favre wanted to join the Vikings because they not only had a chance to win, but they had a chance to beat the Packers twice, which they did in 2009. It’s likely that Aaron Rodgers wanted to sign with the Vikings for similar reasons. Alexander could have no better revenge on his old team than helping the Vikings beat it head to head twice.

Clearing runway for Jets

Signing Alexander would mean that Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson wouldn’t have to face him. Alexander and Jefferson have had a running on-field feud. Jefferson doesn’t bother to feud with lesser cornerbacks.

Gilmore faded

Alexander would play the role occupied by Stephon Gilmore in 2024 — a skilled veteran cornerback who signed during the summer. He’s likely to be better than Gilmore, because he’s six years younger. Gilmore played well in 2024 but missed two games late in the season with a hamstring injury.

Capologist practice

The Vikings are under the salary cap, and resident capologist Rob Brzezinski can make the deal work, if the Vikings want the player.

Nature of position

Flores is adept at hiding his lesser players, but there is no substitute for a cornerback who can cover an opposing star one-on-one. Alexander can do that, which would make Flores’ exotic blitzes even more effective.

Coin flips

The Vikings can avoid problems with Alexander coopting the coin flip by negotiating coin-flip calls into his contract. (By the way, current Vikings running back Aaron Jones was one of the Packers captains lining up for the coin flip when Alexander jumped in and made the call. Alexander grew up near Charlotte and wanted to be one of the Packers’ rotating captains that week, and inserted himself against the team’s wishes.)

The right Aaron

The Packers letting a player thought to be an internal challenge walk is not exactly new. They let Aaron Rodgers leave so they could start Jordan Love at quarterback, and they seemed eager to part with Alexander.

The Vikings have the perfect personality in their locker room to make Alexander comfortable: Jones, one of the classiest players in the NFL.

Jim Souhan

Columnist

Jim Souhan is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the paper since 1990, previously covering the Twins and Vikings.

