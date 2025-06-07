When Lindsey Young held her book-launching party, Vikings legend Alan Page and current Vikings star Aaron Jones showed up.
Young writes for the Vikings’ website. Her new book, “Olivia the Brave: A Children’s Book on Anxiety and Worry,” wouldn’t seem to appeal to football players, but times have changed.
Decades ago, it was difficult to get a Vikings player to admit he had a broken leg even as he scratched his cast. Asking about mental and emotional vulnerabilities would have drawn a glare, at best.
Young has distinguished herself by writing in-depth features and treating players as humans first. She has found that even the fiercest athletes have become more attuned to frailty.
“I feel like there has definitely been a shifting of the tides,” Young said. “People are realizing that it’s a strength to be open and honest about what you’re dealing with and seek support. There’s no stigma attached to an athlete having a sprained ankle, or even cancer. Why can’t we have the same conversations about anxiety, depression or OCD?”
After seeing former Vikings defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes post resources for mental health support on his Instagram account, she contacted him, and wound up creating the “Getting Open” series for Vikings.com. That turned into an 11-part series involving 11 current and former members of the organization.
A former Timberwolf also provided inspiration.
Kevin Love, later in his career, publicly addressed his mental health challenges.