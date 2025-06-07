“Anxiety has been a part of my story for most of my life,” she said. “I was a very anxious child, as well. While I never want those things to define me, they are a part of my story. And in my adult life, post-college, I’ve dealt with depression. Navigating those two things has been something that I’ve learned to do. And as frustrating and difficult as it can be, I also feel like I’m able to look at the flip side of these things, and I’m able to relate to somebody else going through something difficult. I’m grateful for that.”